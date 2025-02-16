https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/whats-behind-trumps-push-for-alternative-to-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-1121572805.html

What’s Behind Trump’s Push for Alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

What's Behind Trump's Push for Alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative?

During a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump praised the two countries’ drive to jointly work on the IMEC project.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which was launched in 2023, is seen by US President Donald Trump as a mechanism to reduce China’s geopolitical leverage. Why?IMEC aims to:By establishing new trade routes connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe, it may offer alternative pathways for commerce, potentially reducing dependence on traditional routes dominated by China."It is a lot of money going to be spent and we have already spent some but we are going to be spending a lot more in order to stay advanced and stay the leader," Trump pointed out in an apparent nod to the US’ plans to further bolster investment cooperation with its allies within the IMEC project.By supporting IMEC, the US can strengthen strategic alliances with India, the Middle East, and European nations. This strengthens Western and regional cooperation in sectors like trade, energy, and technology.Can IMEC Become an Alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative?Despite Trump hailing IMEC as “one of the greatest trade routes in history” and even though IMEC and BRI routes partly coincide, the answer is "unlikely" because:The BRI project comprises more than 140 countries, including those located in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, while IMEC only involves India, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, France, Germany, Italy and the EUWith BRI already partly running, IMEC has been stalled due to Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Plans to revive the project are in the pipeline.

