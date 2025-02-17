https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/summit-of-losers-europes-paper-army-cant-ensure-security-without-the-us-1121577797.html

Summit of Losers: Europe’s 'Paper Army' Can’t Ensure Security Without the US

Europe has relied on US defense and funding for nearly 70 years and is incapable of handling this burden alone, Mikael Valtersson, a former Swedish Armed Forces and Air Defense officer, tells Sputnik, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s urgent security meeting.

"Europe would have to spend 10 % for a couple of decades to reach the same level of defense that they have with US protection," Valtersson says. He argues that Europe's fears of a US military withdrawal from the continent are well-founded, as the Trump administration is expected to prioritize China and its own regional interests. While European leaders applauded Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a united European army, the continent’s military remains fragmented and lacks its own nuclear deterrent, Valtersson notes.

