Trump's US May Exit NATO if Europe Derails US-Russia Talks – Ex-Pentagon Officer

Trump's US May Exit NATO if Europe Derails US-Russia Talks – Ex-Pentagon Officer

Trump taking Washington out of NATO “is a realistic threat,” EMP Task Force scholar and former Pentagon officer David Pyne tells Sputnik.

He could do this "by either withdrawing US security guarantees for individual countries that oppose his peace initiatives with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, or else perhaps to threaten to pull the US out of NATO entirely," Pyne says. Trump considered withdrawing from NATO twice during his first term, viewing the alliance as obsolete and seeing no threats to justify a US military presence in Europe. The more the EU and UK try to derail Trump’s peace initiative, the more likely he is to retaliate, says Pyne. The Trump administration is reportedly already considering reducing the 100,000-strong US troop presence in Europe by 20,000. However, if the UK and EU continue to throw a wrench in his gears Trump may slash it by 50,000 or even more, the expert stresses.Zelensky is the Chief Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine US President Donald Trump believes that "the quickest way to resolve the Ukraine war on mutually acceptable terms is through direct negotiations with Russia," Pyne says, commenting on Team Trump’s decision to sideline Europe and the Kiev regime from talks. Unlike his European allies, Trump remembers it was Zelensky who issued a decree — which is still in effect — banning talks with Russia, Pyne highlights. Global Security to be Decided by US, Russia, and China He calls this Yalta 2.0, a reference to the original WW2 pact that brought together the US, USSR, and UK to establish lasting peace. However, this time, Europe would have no seat at the table. While France and the UK are technically nuclear states, they lack the military strength and global influence to shape such negotiations, he argues. No other nations besides Russia and China approach the US military and nuclear capabilities, and both have legitimate claims to regional spheres of influence, Pyne concludes.

