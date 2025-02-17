International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/zelenskys-drone-strike-a-tactical-move-to-undermine-trumps-oil-price-goals-1121577307.html
Zelensky's Drone Strike: A Tactical Move to Undermine Trump's Oil Price Goals?
Zelensky's Drone Strike: A Tactical Move to Undermine Trump's Oil Price Goals?
Sputnik International
Ukraine's drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia last night could be considered a calcualted blow to US business interests and a personal unsult to US President Donald Trump.
2025-02-17T18:55+0000
2025-02-17T18:55+0000
world
us
ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121577394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10fed54ff70627a9fd26f1f9696e76a3.jpg
The station’s owner, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, is not subject to any US sanctions and a significant portion of the company’s stock is owned by American shareholders.The attack also runs in the face of Trump's efforts to lower oil prices to the benefit both of the United States and the American people. This drone attack, along with other strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure, may help maintain oil prices at their current level or even push them higher by decreasing supply.Could Volodymyr Zelensky be trying to lash out against Trump to make it look like Ukraine has leverage on the United States by threatening American business interests?It seems Kiev's gratitude for the billions of dollars’ worth of US aid evaporated the moment Trump did something that Zelensky did not like.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/why-ukraine-has-no-bargaining-power-in-us-russia-peace-talks-1121576608.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121577394_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48c270f713cadf92435ee61eb5b9d902.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zelensky trump relationship, ukrainian drone strikes in russia, drone attack oil
zelensky trump relationship, ukrainian drone strikes in russia, drone attack oil

Zelensky's Drone Strike: A Tactical Move to Undermine Trump's Oil Price Goals?

18:55 GMT 17.02.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaly TimkivOil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region
Oil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
Subscribe
Ukraine's drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia last night could be considered a calcualted blow to US business interests and a personal unsult to US President Donald Trump.
The station’s owner, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, is not subject to any US sanctions and a significant portion of the company’s stock is owned by American shareholders.
The attack also runs in the face of Trump's efforts to lower oil prices to the benefit both of the United States and the American people. This drone attack, along with other strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure, may help maintain oil prices at their current level or even push them higher by decreasing supply.
Could Volodymyr Zelensky be trying to lash out against Trump to make it look like Ukraine has leverage on the United States by threatening American business interests?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2025
World
Why Ukraine Has No Bargaining Power in US-Russia Peace Talks
15:56 GMT
It seems Kiev's gratitude for the billions of dollars’ worth of US aid evaporated the moment Trump did something that Zelensky did not like.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала