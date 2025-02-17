https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/zelenskys-drone-strike-a-tactical-move-to-undermine-trumps-oil-price-goals-1121577307.html
Zelensky's Drone Strike: A Tactical Move to Undermine Trump's Oil Price Goals?
Zelensky's Drone Strike: A Tactical Move to Undermine Trump's Oil Price Goals?
Ukraine's drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia last night could be considered a calcualted blow to US business interests and a personal unsult to US President Donald Trump.
The station’s owner, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, is not subject to any US sanctions and a significant portion of the company’s stock is owned by American shareholders.The attack also runs in the face of Trump's efforts to lower oil prices to the benefit both of the United States and the American people. This drone attack, along with other strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure, may help maintain oil prices at their current level or even push them higher by decreasing supply.Could Volodymyr Zelensky be trying to lash out against Trump to make it look like Ukraine has leverage on the United States by threatening American business interests?It seems Kiev's gratitude for the billions of dollars’ worth of US aid evaporated the moment Trump did something that Zelensky did not like.
The station’s owner, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, is not subject to any US sanctions and a significant portion of the company’s stock is owned by American shareholders.
The attack also runs in the face of Trump's efforts to lower oil prices to the benefit both of the United States and the American people. This drone attack, along with other strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure, may help maintain oil prices at their current level or even push them higher by decreasing supply.
Could Volodymyr Zelensky be trying to lash out against Trump to make it look like Ukraine has leverage on the United States by threatening American business interests?
It seems Kiev's gratitude for the billions of dollars’ worth of US aid evaporated the moment Trump did something that Zelensky did not like.