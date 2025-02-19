https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/africa-the-game-changer-in-the-us-china-chip-rivalry-1121585399.html

Africa: The Game-Changer in the US-China Chip Rivalry

Africa: The Game-Changer in the US-China Chip Rivalry

Sputnik International

While China dominates rare earth metal production, the global semiconductor race may hinge upon who secures Africa’s resources, says veteran Asia-Pacific affairs expert Thomas Pauken II.

2025-02-19T16:44+0000

2025-02-19T16:44+0000

2025-02-19T16:44+0000

economy

africa insight

donald trump

china

beijing

rare-earth metals

rare-erath materials

chips

chipmaker

semiconductors

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824082_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e1e00f69dd772d39e3ca471eab4dcc9.jpg

Africa’s Rare Earth Wealth China’s Advantage and the Race for Africa China controls about 70% of global rare earth mineral output and supply chains, giving it leverage over US chipmakers. Prices surge whenever Beijing imposes export restrictions. In early February, China introduced new controls on five critical minerals in response to the Trump administration's 10% tariffs on Chinese imports. But with Washington prioritizing rare earths and AI, US President Donald Trump may counter Beijing by offering African nations better mining deals and tariff benefits, according to the expert. Trump is already challenging the BRI by boosting alternative initiatives like the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the I2U2 (India-Israel, US-UAE) partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/battle-for-tech-metals-what-are-17-rare-earth-elements-and-what-are-they-used-for-1121400309.html

china

beijing

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-china trade war, us-china tariff war, donald trump, rare earth materials, semiconductor technology, africa's rare earth deposits, race for africa, china's belt and road initiative, china's leverage over us chip producers