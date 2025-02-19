International
Western countries continue to impose their version of democracy globally, often pushing their own interests while disregarding the sovereignty and traditions of other nations, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said in his speech at opening of the Sputnik editorial hub in Ethiopia.
That approach forces countries into a development model that may not align with their own cultural or historical context.By contrast, Russia's cooperation with African nations offers a path that respects sovereignty and promotes mutual development. Africa, with its vast natural resources and growing economies, is becoming a key pillar in the emerging multipolar world.“The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure,” Matviyenko stressed. “Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly.”
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World
17:58 GMT 19.02.2025 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 19.02.2025)
Western countries continue to impose their version of democracy globally, often pushing their own interests while disregarding the sovereignty and traditions of other nations, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said in his speech at opening of the Sputnik editorial hub in Ethiopia.
“The West pursues a policy of suppression, subordinating others to its will, and it does so harshly, pursuing only its national interests,” she told Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent organization Rossiya Segodnya.
That approach forces countries into a development model that may not align with their own cultural or historical context.
Africa
Sputnik Hub Opens in Ethiopia
Africa
Sputnik Hub Opens in Ethiopia
17:30 GMT
By contrast, Russia's cooperation with African nations offers a path that respects sovereignty and promotes mutual development. Africa, with its vast natural resources and growing economies, is becoming a key pillar in the emerging multipolar world.
“The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure,” Matviyenko stressed. “Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly.”
