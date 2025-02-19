https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/russias-support-for-africa-a-path-to-a-multipolar-world---matviyenko-1121587340.html
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World - Matviyenko
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World - Matviyenko
Sputnik International
Western countries continue to impose their version of democracy globally, often pushing their own interests while disregarding the sovereignty and traditions of other nations, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said in his speech at opening of the Sputnik editorial hub in Ethiopia.
2025-02-19T17:58+0000
2025-02-19T17:58+0000
2025-02-19T19:01+0000
africa
valentina matviyenko
dmitry kiselev
russia
ethiopia
sputnik
rossiya segodnya
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/13/1121587982_0:0:1121:631_1920x0_80_0_0_535ea56f49d813091389e7d57f7049a9.jpg
That approach forces countries into a development model that may not align with their own cultural or historical context.By contrast, Russia's cooperation with African nations offers a path that respects sovereignty and promotes mutual development. Africa, with its vast natural resources and growing economies, is becoming a key pillar in the emerging multipolar world.“The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure,” Matviyenko stressed. “Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/sputnik-hub-opens-in-ethiopia-1121587032.html
africa
russia
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/13/1121587982_0:0:955:716_1920x0_80_0_0_7120a3b850ae926c09ba373e3dda40f3.jpg
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World
Sputnik International
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World
2025-02-19T17:58+0000
true
PT3M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
matviyenko, kiselev, sputnik, ethiopia, russia, africa
matviyenko, kiselev, sputnik, ethiopia, russia, africa
Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World - Matviyenko
17:58 GMT 19.02.2025 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 19.02.2025)
Western countries continue to impose their version of democracy globally, often pushing their own interests while disregarding the sovereignty and traditions of other nations, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said in his speech at opening of the Sputnik editorial hub in Ethiopia.
“The West pursues a policy of suppression, subordinating others to its will, and it does so harshly, pursuing only its national interests,” she told Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent organization Rossiya Segodnya.
That approach forces countries into a development model that may not align with their own cultural or historical context.
By contrast, Russia's cooperation with African nations offers a path that respects sovereignty and promotes mutual development. Africa, with its vast natural resources and growing economies, is becoming a key pillar in the emerging multipolar world.
“The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure,” Matviyenko stressed. “Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly.”