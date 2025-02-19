https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/russias-support-for-africa-a-path-to-a-multipolar-world---matviyenko-1121587340.html

Russia's Support for Africa: A Path to a Multipolar World - Matviyenko

Western countries continue to impose their version of democracy globally, often pushing their own interests while disregarding the sovereignty and traditions of other nations, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said in his speech at opening of the Sputnik editorial hub in Ethiopia.

That approach forces countries into a development model that may not align with their own cultural or historical context.By contrast, Russia's cooperation with African nations offers a path that respects sovereignty and promotes mutual development. Africa, with its vast natural resources and growing economies, is becoming a key pillar in the emerging multipolar world.“The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure,” Matviyenko stressed. “Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly.”

