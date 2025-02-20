https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/stenin-contest-exhibition-returns-to-uae-1121590635.html

The roadshow of winning entries from the 2024 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest continues with an exhibition at the Xposure Festival, one of the Middle East’s major photography events. Previously, the Stenin Contest works were showcased in Beijing, Belgrade, Kinshasa, and Dar es Salaam.

This year’s festival features 40 photographs by young photojournalists from Russia, Syria, India, China, Italy, South Africa, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and other countries.The exhibition marks the third time Stenin Contest winners have been displayed in Sharjah, following the partnership’s launch with Xposure in 2023.Contest Curator Oksana Oleinik commented on the exhibition’s opening: “Xposure is among the world’s most prominent photography platforms, both in the Middle East and globally. We are delighted to see our works featured here again. We hope the upcoming Stenin Contest will attract even more impressive and brilliant submissions, including those from the UAE.”Xposure 2025 will unite global photography and film industry experts, offering audiences immersive exhibitions, insights into cutting-edge creative and technological advancements, and opportunities to participate in workshops, competitions, and themed events within the contest.Entries for the Stenin Contest’s 11thseason will be accepted until February 28, 2025, via the official Russian and English websites.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, seeks to support emerging photographers and highlight the challenges facing contemporary photojournalism. It serves as a platform for young photographers who are talented, perceptive, and receptive to innovation, drawing our attention to the people and events that shape the world.The contest's general media partners include VGTRK (Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), and Moscow 24 television channel (Russia).International media partners encompass the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT television channel and portal (International), Independent Media holding (South Africa), Xinhua News Agency (China), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), The Paper online portal (China), news agency Press Trust of India (India), Antara news agency (Indonesia), MEHR news agency (Iran), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Brasil 247 internet portal (Brazil), Al Sharq newspaper (Qatar), Iraq International News Agency (Iraq).As industry partners, the contest receives support from the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), Russian Photo portal (Russia), and Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).

