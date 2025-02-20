https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/trumps-elections-demand-for-ukraine-is-aimed-to-make-zelensky-pay-a-heavy-price-1121591111.html

Trump's Elections Demand for Ukraine is Aimed to Make Zelensky Pay a Heavy Price

Trump's Elections Demand for Ukraine is Aimed to Make Zelensky Pay a Heavy Price

Sputnik International

Zelensky’s “completely disrespectful” verbal sparring match with Donald Trump is “absolutely insane on his part” and can only end badly for him, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

2025-02-20T18:57+0000

2025-02-20T18:57+0000

2025-02-20T18:57+0000

analysis

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120317702_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_5d12ddcf980e19b5c1c701819a904a9b.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky’s “completely disrespectful” verbal sparring match with Donald Trump is “absolutely insane on his part” and can only end badly for him, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.The expired leader of the Kiev regime’s past transgressions against Trump have also stacked the deck against him, said the former State Department official.Trump “holds that against Zelensky,” Johnson noted. By pushing him to elections amid shattered trust in his leadership “Trump is going to make him pay a heavy price,” speculated the ex-CIA analyst.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/ukraine-u-turn-is-trumps-revenge-against-deep-state-and-the-democrats-analyst-1121587492.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

why is trump reversing us policy on ukraine, what is trump's ukraine policy, why is trump mad at zelensky, why does trump want elections in ukraine,, how has trump criticized zelensky, who else in the us has criticized zelensky