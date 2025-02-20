International
Trump's Elections Demand for Ukraine is Aimed to Make Zelensky Pay a Heavy Price
Trump's Elections Demand for Ukraine is Aimed to Make Zelensky Pay a Heavy Price
Zelensky’s “completely disrespectful” verbal sparring match with Donald Trump is “absolutely insane on his part” and can only end badly for him, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s “completely disrespectful” verbal sparring match with Donald Trump is “absolutely insane on his part” and can only end badly for him, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.The expired leader of the Kiev regime’s past transgressions against Trump have also stacked the deck against him, said the former State Department official.Trump “holds that against Zelensky,” Johnson noted. By pushing him to elections amid shattered trust in his leadership “Trump is going to make him pay a heavy price,” speculated the ex-CIA analyst.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Trump's Elections Demand for Ukraine is Aimed to Make Zelensky Pay a Heavy Price

18:57 GMT 20.02.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Svetlana Ekimenko
US President Donald Trump upped the ante on his criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky recently, emphasizing the necessity for Ukraine to conduct elections at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s “completely disrespectful” verbal sparring match with Donald Trump is “absolutely insane on his part” and can only end badly for him, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
The expired leader of the Kiev regime’s past transgressions against Trump have also stacked the deck against him, said the former State Department official.
“He blames Zelensky, in part, for his first impeachment, because Zelensky could have spoken up and affirmed that Trump didn't ask him to do anything illegal… except Zelensky chose to remain quiet,” said the pundit.
Trump “holds that against Zelensky,” Johnson noted.
By pushing him to elections amid shattered trust in his leadership “Trump is going to make him pay a heavy price,” speculated the ex-CIA analyst.
Analysis
Ukraine U-Turn Is 'Trump's Revenge' Against Deep State and the Democrats: Analyst
Yesterday, 19:02 GMT
Analysis
Ukraine U-Turn Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ Against Deep State and the Democrats: Analyst
Yesterday, 19:02 GMT
