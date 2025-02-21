https://sputnikglobe.com/20250221/sputnik-has-its-first-official-partner-in-central-african-republic-1121594897.html

Sputnik Has Its First Official Partner in Central African Republic

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio and the Central African Press Agency (ACAP) signed a cooperation agreement - the first document in the agency's portfolio of partnerships with media from this country. The agreement was signed with the support of the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic.

Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, and Karl Ngrebada, Director General of ACAP, signed the document. According to the agreement, the parties decided to intensify the information exchange, rely on each other's expertise for the successful implementation of various projects and organize joint events.Commenting on the signing, Vasily Pushkov said: "Cooperation with the African media is developing rapidly. ACAP has become a new partner of Sputnik on the continent. It is particularly important for us to establish cooperation with the media of the countries that are strategic partners of the Russian Federation".Karl Ngrebada thanked the Russian side for its commitment to developing cooperation with the Central African Republic. Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic Alexander Bikantov noted: "We are convinced that this cooperation will open new horizons for the development of the media space and strengthen friendly relations between our countries."

