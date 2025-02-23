https://sputnikglobe.com/20250223/pentagon-chief-hopes-zelensky-will-sit-at-negotiating-table-very-soon-1121597991.html
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should accept engaging in negotiations toward peace and economic partnership with the United States, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Sunday.
"Zelensky should come to the table, because this economic partnership is an important thing for the future of his country, and we hope that he will very soon," Pete Hegseth told Fox News.A peace deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine could be finalized "rather quickly," US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in his turn."Our conversations in Saudi Arabia, with the Secretary of State and with the National Security Advisor were, in my view, positive, constructive and clearly momentum building. So I would say that I'm optimistic and positive, just as the present president, is that we can get something done rather quickly," Witkoff said in an interview with CNN when asked whether they are close to reaching a deal with Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict.Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to step down if that's what it takes to achieve peace in Ukraine or get it into NATO."If for peace in Ukraine you really need me to step down, I am ready. I also can trade it for NATO, if offered such conditions right away," Zelenskyy told a press conference broadcast by his office.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should accept engaging in negotiations toward peace and economic partnership with the United States, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Sunday.
"Zelensky should come to the table, because this economic partnership is an important thing for the future of his country, and we hope that he will very soon," Pete Hegseth told Fox News.
A peace deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine could be finalized "rather quickly," US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in his turn.
"Our conversations in Saudi Arabia, with the Secretary of State and with the National Security Advisor were, in my view, positive, constructive and clearly momentum building. So I would say that I'm optimistic and positive, just as the present president, is that we can get something done rather quickly," Witkoff said in an interview with CNN when asked whether they are close to reaching a deal with Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to step down if that's what it takes to achieve peace in Ukraine or get it into NATO.
"If for peace in Ukraine you really need me to step down, I am ready. I also can trade it for NATO, if offered such conditions right away," Zelenskyy told a press conference broadcast by his office.