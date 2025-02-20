https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/from-honored-leader-to-dictator-zelensky-loses-status-as-us-darling-1121592383.html

From ‘Honored’ Leader to 'Dictator’: Zelensky Loses Status as US Darling

It was just one month ago today that Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, yet his publicly expressed attitude toward Volodymyr Zelensky has proven like night and day compared to his predecessor.

Smooth, Sweet-Talking BidenBesides praise, the president and his administration vowed America's everlasting support right up to its last months in office.Brusque TrumpTrump had previously disparaged Zelensky on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election as "the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived," but never has his rhetoric escalated to calling him a straight-up shyster and dictator.“The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media…everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” VP JD Vance warned following Wednesday's verbal escalation.Trump dropped hints about his administration's shifting priorities vis-a-vis Ukraine earlier in the month.

