From ‘Honored’ Leader to 'Dictator’: Zelensky Loses Status as US Darling
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024.
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
It was just a month ago today that Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, yet his publicly expressed attitude toward Volodymyr Zelensky has proven like night and day compared to his predecessor.
Smooth, Sweet-Talking Biden
“It’s an honor to be by your side,” Joe Biden complemented Zelensky as they met in late 2022. “You are the man of the year.”
Zelensky is a “man whose courage would be forged in fire and steel,” Biden said in a rousing, Hollywood movie-style speech in Warsaw in early 2023, claiming that Zelensky “leads a democratically-elected government that represents the will of the Ukrainian people.”
Senior Biden officials heaped similar praise on Zelensky, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailing his “extraordinary courage and leadership and success” during a visit in 2022.
In 2023, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised Zelensky’s leadership and dubbed “Ukraine’s fight for freedom is one of the great causes of our time.”
Besides praise, the president and his administration vowed America's everlasting support right up to its last months in office.
“We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war,” Biden said alongside Zelensky in June 2024.
Last May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited a Kiev basement bar to play an unironic rendition of Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World. “We are with you today. And we will stay by your side until Ukraine’s security, sovereignty, its ability to choose its own path is guaranteed,” he promised.
Brusque Trump
“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and ‘TRUMP’, will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post this week, eviscerating Zelensky after he accused him of being trapped in a Russian "disinformation bubble."
“On top of this, Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him is ‘MISSING’. He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle’," Trump wrote.
"A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” the US president warned.
Trump had previously disparaged Zelensky on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election as "the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived," but never has his rhetoric escalated to calling him a straight-up shyster and dictator.
“The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media…everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” VP JD Vance warned following Wednesday's verbal escalation.
Trump dropped hints about his administration's shifting priorities vis-a-vis Ukraine earlier in the month.
On February 13, Trump confirmed Zelensky would not be at the Russia-US meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine, and said he didn’t “think it’s practical” for Ukraine to join NATO - conceding on an issue that Russia has long considered one its red lines.
Two days earlier, Trump outlined the contours of what a US-Ukraine “deal” might look like, saying Ukraine should put up $500 bln in rare earths for aid, and that “they may make a deal, they may not make a deal, they may be Russian someday or they may not be Russian someday.” Zelensky reportedly refused the offer.
15 February, 18:45 GMT