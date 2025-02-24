https://sputnikglobe.com/20250224/afd-success-divides-germany-into-east-and-west-1121598921.html

AfD Success Divides Germany Into East and West

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) securing second place in the snap election has exposed deep national polarization, German political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.

"Voting for the AfD is a form of political protest. A loud 'no' to the systemic political parties that have opened the door to terrorists in Germany and led the country into recession and deindustrialization," Spitzen said. The divide is also geographical, with Eastern Germany (the former GDR) showing strong support for the Euroskeptic party. Spitzen attributed this to East Germans’ strong sense of national identity and critical thinking —qualities he believes are nearly lost in the West. Furthermore, he did not rule out the possibility of an AfD victory in the next parliamentary election, especially if US President Donald Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, continue to support the party. AfD may be even closer to victory than expected, given that a last-minute Democracy Institute poll ranked AfD Co-Chair Alice Weidel as the top choice for chancellor among likely German voters.

