'Shy Musk Voter' Could Hand Victory to Alternative for Germany, Poll Suggests
'Shy Musk Voter' Could Hand Victory to Alternative for Germany, Poll Suggests
Sputnik International
A new survey by the Washington-based Democracy Institute has sent shockwaves through European politics. It suggests the Euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on the brink of winning the country’s snap elections—and Elon Musk might play a key role.
'Shy Musk Voter' Could Hand Victory to Alternative for Germany, Poll Suggests

15:05 GMT 02.02.2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Ekaterina Blinova
A new survey by the Washington-based Democracy Institute has sent shockwaves through European politics. It suggests the Euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on the brink of winning the country’s snap elections—and Elon Musk might play a key role.
The AfD is now the second-strongest party with 25% support, trailing the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) by just two points, the poll shows
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) are third place on 15% and the Greens fourth with 13%.
In a surprising twist, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel leads as the most popular choice for chancellor on 35%, leading CDU head Friedrich Merz by nine points
But the real shocker? A striking 28% of Germans say they are more likely to vote AfD due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s endorsement, compared to 23% who say they are “less likely”
Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham dubbed the phenomenon the "shy Musk voter"
The German Bundestag elections are set for February 23
