'Shy Musk Voter' Could Hand Victory to Alternative for Germany, Poll Suggests

The AfD is now the second-strongest party with 25% support, trailing the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) by just two points, the poll shows
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) are third place on 15% and the Greens fourth with 13%.
In a surprising twist, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel leads as the most popular choice for chancellor on 35%, leading CDU head Friedrich Merz by nine points
But the real shocker? A striking 28% of Germans say they are more likely to vote AfD due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s endorsement, compared to 23% who say they are “less likely”
Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham dubbed the phenomenon the "shy Musk voter"
The German Bundestag elections are set for February 23
15 December 2024, 13:49 GMT