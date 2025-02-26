https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/trumps-defense-budget-proposal-to-russia--china-aims-to-give-us-military-edge--ex-us-marine-1121601199.html

Trump’s Defense Budget Proposal to Russia & China Aims to Give US Military Edge – Ex-US Marine

Trump’s Defense Budget Proposal to Russia & China Aims to Give US Military Edge – Ex-US Marine

Sputnik International

Washington hopes to drag Moscow and Beijing into “deceptive” 50% military spending cuts, staking on their desire to “avoid appearing disinterested in peace overtures by the US,” geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik.

2025-02-26T12:44+0000

2025-02-26T12:44+0000

2025-02-26T12:44+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

moscow

beijing

washington

russia

china

defense spending

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/1a/1121601024_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f607dd76453b6ce0173731882c97c190.jpg

Washington hopes to drag Moscow and Beijing into “deceptive” 50% military spending cuts, staking on their desire to “avoid appearing disinterested in peace overtures by the US,” geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik.The proposal is a ruse by Donald Trump aimed at rectifying the “disparity between the bloated US military budget” and the “more efficient ones of Moscow and Beijing,” noted the former US Marine.Even if the US, Russia, and China were to slash military spending by 50%, proportionately America would "still enjoy greater overall spending than both nations combined, speculated the pundit.Despite this proposal sounding promising at face value, he added, without further details from the US government’s side, it "appears to be an attempt to provide the US an overwhelming military advantage all while appearing to pursue global peace."Following this proposal, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin indicated Moscow’s openness to negotiations: “We are not against it. The idea is good: the US cuts by 50%, we cut by 50%, and if China wants, they can join later.”China’s defense spending “is completely out of the need of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and the need of maintaining world peace,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated at a press conference on February 25.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/how-trump-is-unraveling-the-fabric-of-atlanticism-1121573427.html

moscow

beijing

washington

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

why did trump offer russia and china mutual 50% military spending cuts,