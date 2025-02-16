https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/how-trump-is-unraveling-the-fabric-of-atlanticism-1121573427.html

How Trump is Unraveling the Fabric of Atlanticism?

US Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference served as a wake-up call for Western elites long accustomed to US support. He slammed EU policies as the greatest threat to Europe, signaling a sharp anti-Atlantist shift in US foreign policy.

What signals this change? Let’s break it down. 1) Squeezing the EU economy When Trump took office, he remarked, “The European Union has treated us so terribly,” hinting at a trade war. In February, he imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, set to take effect in March. This wasn’t the first time he targeted EU industries: 2) Pressure on European NATO members Trump frequently labeled NATO as “OBSOLETE,” criticizing its financial burden on the US, its largest contributor. Trump is now considering reducing US military presence in Europe by 20%, urging allies to invest more in their own defense, according to ASNA. 3) Pragmatic stance on Ukraine Trump took a pragmatic view on Ukraine, holding a phone call with Putin and making it clear Ukraine wouldn’t join NATO nor influence European security, in contrast to the EU’s “no peace talks without Ukraine” stance. 4) Rebuilding ties with Russia

