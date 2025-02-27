https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/us-wont-be-able-to-sweet-talk-russia-into-dropping-arctic-cooperation-with-china-expert-1121604339.html

US Won’t Be Able to Sweet Talk Russia Into Dropping Arctic Cooperation With China: Expert

Sputnik International

Sources have told US business media that Washington has identified the Arctic as a domain for cooperation with Moscow on everything from resource and energy exploration to new trade routes. Sputnik reached out to an expert to discuss the motivation of the US diplomatic outreach.

Russia-China cooperation is based on a wide range of aspects beyond Arctic issues, from a common approach to international challenges, to economics and trade, Leksyutina said.Meanwhile, the opportunities China got for enhanced Arctic cooperation with Russia after 2022 won't go anywhere, despite any Western pressure to limit the Asian nation's presence and close the "window" Beijing received from ramping up ties with Moscow.

