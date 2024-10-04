https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/nato-states-new-arctic-group-is-no-match-for-russo-chinese-cooperation---military-veteran-1120411397.html
NATO States' New Arctic Group is No Match for Russo-Chinese Cooperation - Military Veteran
NATO States' New Arctic Group is No Match for Russo-Chinese Cooperation - Military Veteran
Sputnik International
The Western Arctic states are planning to coordinate on defense, intelligence and cyber activities, as they are all are NATO allies now after Finland and Sweden's admission to the military bloc.
2024-10-04T09:58+0000
2024-10-04T09:58+0000
2024-10-04T09:58+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
arctic
russia
china
nato
arctic council
us
europe
opinion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107519/20/1075192039_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_0f0277165ca13d3de72c1825e4c7a622.jpg
"There are no neutral countries in the North any more," Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Air Defense officer told Sputnik, commenting on Canada's push to form a security group to counter Russia and China in the Arctic.Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told Bloomberg News that Canada and its allies need an "Arctic security dialogue" to discuss defense matters in light of Russia and China's growing activities in the region. Russia, an Arctic state, maintains security cooperation with China in its territorial waters. It was reported on October 2 that patrol ships of the China Coast Guard entered the waters of the Arctic Ocean for joint patrols with coast guard vessels of the Russian FSB Border Service. Valtersson expects the new "security dialogue" to work closely with NATO. The pundit warned that NATO's potential build-up in the region could "increase the risk for both an arms race in the Arctic and incidents in the region." But Valtersson believes that the creation of the new Arctic body would neither upset the established balance of power in the Arctic nor endanger Russia's positions in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/how-pentagons-2024-arctic-strategy-invites-confrontation-in-high-north-1119475354.html
arctic
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107519/20/1075192039_57:0:968:683_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d5bca75d62a7ddd2f3e5537da58043.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nordic countries, arctic council, canada pushes for the creation of new arctic forum without russia, nato's new arctic security dialogue, nato beefing up presence in the arctic, russia and china arctic cooperation
nordic countries, arctic council, canada pushes for the creation of new arctic forum without russia, nato's new arctic security dialogue, nato beefing up presence in the arctic, russia and china arctic cooperation
NATO States' New Arctic Group is No Match for Russo-Chinese Cooperation - Military Veteran
The Western Arctic states are planning to coordinate on defense, intelligence and cyber activities, as they are all are NATO allies now after Finland and Sweden's admission to the military bloc.
"There are no neutral countries in the North any more,"
Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Air Defense officer told Sputnik, commenting on Canada's push to form a security group to counter Russia and China
in the Arctic.
Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told Bloomberg News that Canada and its allies need an "Arctic security dialogue" to discuss defense matters in light of Russia and China's growing activities in the region.
Russia, an Arctic state, maintains security cooperation with China in its territorial waters. It was reported on October 2 that patrol ships of the China Coast Guard entered the waters of the Arctic Ocean
for joint patrols with coast guard vessels of the Russian FSB Border Service.
Valtersson expects the new "security dialogue" to work closely with NATO.
"It might develop into an evolved Arctic military command within NATO and also a political body where politicians co-ordinate their actions before meetings in the Arctic Council," Valtersson said.
The pundit warned that NATO's potential build-up in the region could "increase the risk for both an arms race in the Arctic and incidents in the region."
But Valtersson believes that the creation of the new Arctic body would neither upset the established balance of power in the Arctic nor endanger Russia's positions in the region.
"The Nordic countries and Canada are too small to challenge Russia, and even more a Russian-Chinese cooperation,” he said. “The US has a lot of other interests in the world and will not focus on the Arctic in the way Russia already does, and should increase doing."