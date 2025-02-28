Russian Cosmonaut Gives Interview to Sputnik at NXT Conclave 2025
09:50 GMT 28.02.2025 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 28.02.2025)
Oleg Artemyev in an interview with Head of Sputnik News Olga Lisogor.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shared his reflections on space travel, international collaboration, and cultural diplomacy during an interview with Olga Lisogor, head of Sputnik News, at the NXT Conclave 2025.
Artemyev emphasized the emotional experience of viewing Earth from space, the importance of Russia-India partnership, and the role of organizations like BRICS in ensuring the peaceful use of outer space.
“BRICS is the key to preventing an arms race in space. I hope more countries join the grouping,” Artemyev stated, underscoring the bloc’s significance in fostering global cooperation.
“The relationship between Russia—and earlier, the Soviet Union—and India spans decades. India became the 14th nation to send a citizen to space, achieved with Soviet assistance,” he recalled.
Artemyev also explained his decision to carry an Indian flag on multiple space missions, tying it to the longstanding history of Indo-Soviet collaboration.
Reflecting on a personal connection, Artemyev said, “As a schoolboy, I visited Baikonur when India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, launched from there. We children waved flags to welcome him. I kept that flag from those days and took it to space three times. I hope it will eventually find a permanent home in India, where it belongs.”
He recalled his memorable first view of Earth, the challenges and training required for space missions, and the camaraderie that develops among diverse crew members.
