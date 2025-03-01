International
EU member states are “incapable of sustaining Ukraine's military needs, let alone facilitating post-conflict reconstruction, estimated at tens of billions of dollars,” political scientist Joe Siracusa told Sputnik.
EU member states are “incapable of sustaining Ukraine's military needs, let alone facilitating post-conflict reconstruction, estimated at tens of billions of dollars,” Joseph Siracusa, global futures professor, Curtin University, Perth, Australia, told Sputnik.After the Trump-Zelensky blowout, losing US muscle will be “fatal” for Ukraine, triggering a scramble for power in Kiev and the need to adjust to the reality of being “excluded from NATO though permitted to enter the EU,” he added.Furthermore, “NATO is finished,” the analyst speculated, since the EU's main military wing is “paralyzed without its transatlantic partner.”
EU is Delusional if It Hopes to Fill Ukraine Void Without US Muscle – Analyst

13:15 GMT 01.03.2025
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the podium after addressing a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Donald Trump in Washington was a disaster, with the Ukrainian leader forced to leave early after a public altercation with the US President.
EU member states are “incapable of sustaining Ukraine's military needs, let alone facilitating post-conflict reconstruction, estimated at tens of billions of dollars,” Joseph Siracusa, global futures professor, Curtin University, Perth, Australia, told Sputnik.
After the Trump-Zelensky blowout, losing US muscle will be “fatal” for Ukraine, triggering a scramble for power in Kiev and the need to adjust to the reality of being “excluded from NATO though permitted to enter the EU,” he added.
Furthermore, “NATO is finished,” the analyst speculated, since the EU's main military wing is “paralyzed without its transatlantic partner.”
