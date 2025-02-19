https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/unpacking-the-european-peacekeeper-debacle-in-ukraine-1121583578.html
Unpacking the European Peacekeeper Debacle in Ukraine
Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of American boots on the ground in Ukraine, but what is Europe's reaction?
At an emergency meeting in Paris, European leaders remained divided on the idea of deploying "peacekeepers" to Ukraine, a plan some of the continent's nations had started discussing last year at France's insistence.
Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of American boots on the ground in Ukraine
, stating that “you know, we're very far away.”
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that any security guarantee for Ukraine “must be backed by capable European and non-European troops,” suggesting deployment as part of a non-NATO mission without invoking Article 5.
Here’s how Europe is responding:
1. Open to Participation:
France: Emmanuel Macron has led the debate
on deploying boots on the ground since early 2024, but has acknowledged that the idea of a large force is “far-fetched.”
UK: Keir Starmer
is “prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement."
He added that “there must be a US backstop.”
Poland: Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that no neighboring state should participate in a potential stabilization mission in Ukraine.
Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the idea as “completely premature” and “highly inappropriate.”
Italy: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described it as “the most complex and least effective option.” Spain: Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that it is “too early” to discuss this move.
Crucial Factors to Consider:
1. Risk of escalation: There is growing concern about the potential for increased confrontation with Russia.
2. Resource allocation: Decades of underinvestment and reliance on the US for security have left Europe facing critical gaps in military readiness, personnel, and equipment.
