Three Chinese Type 055 Destroyers Train in Different Sea Regions, Demonstrate Tactical Flexibility

Three Type 055 destroyers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy have been recently conducting separate training exercises in the Yellow Sea, South Pacific, and South China Sea.

Experts called the Type 055 the world's best destroyer in terms of comprehensive capabilities, and multiple ships of this class offer the PLA Navy tactical flexibilities in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and interests.The Type 055 large destroyer Nanchang affiliated with a destroyer detachment of the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command recently conducted a high intensity, multi-course combat exercise in the Yellow Sea independently, the PLA Navy revealed in a social media post in its official WeChat account on Sunday.According to the PLA Navy, the Nanchang conducted live-fire drills covering sea attacks, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and nuclear defense during the exercise.The Nanchang is not the only Type 055 large destroyer that has recently conducted exercises. According to the website of Australia's defense department on Sunday, a PLA Navy task group consisting of the Type 055 large destroyer Zunyi, the Type 054A frigate Hengyang and the Type 903 replenishment vessel Weishanhu operated approximately 570 nautical miles southeast of Perth.A recent China Central Television (CCTV) report confirmed that the Zunyi and the other two vessels recently conducted combat exercises featuring multiple courses including replenishment at sea and live-fire shooting in the Pacific Ocean.In another exercise, staged in the South China Sea, multiple vessels including the Chaganhu and Qinghaihu supply ships recently conducted comprehensive combat support drills, CCTV reported on Tuesday.The report footage showed that a third Type 055 large destroyer, the Yan'an, participated in the exercise, receiving replenishment from one of the supply ships.China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), the maker of the Type 055, introduced some of the technical details of the warship in a social media post on Weibo on February 24.The Type 055 large destroyer has a displacement of about 13,000 tons, is equipped with AESA (active electronically scanned array) and X-band radars, integrated radio frequency system, as well as a 112-cell missile vertical launch system capable of hosting YJ-21 "carrier killer" missiles, HQ-9B air defense missiles, alongside anti-missile and anti-submarine systems, CSSC said.China now has a total of eight Type 055 large destroyers, and there could be additional Type 055s in the making with significantly expanded capabilities, according to the post by CSSC.Shi Hong, executive chief editor of the Shipborne Weapons magazine, told the Global Times that the Type 055 is considered the world's best large destroyer in terms of comprehensive capabilities.Multiple Type 055 large destroyers in active service enhance the PLA Navy's tactical flexibility, as this type of warship can serve as both aircraft carrier escorts and command ships for flotillas.Echoing Shi and calling the Type 055 a warship at the world's top level, Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the vessel plays vital roles in the safeguard of national sovereignty, security and interests.This article was originally published by Global Times

