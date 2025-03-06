International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250306/china-confident-in-trade-war-advantage-over-us--1121620685.html
China Confident in Trade War Advantage Over US
China Confident in Trade War Advantage Over US
Sputnik International
From supply chains to rare earths, China holds key strengths in the global economy, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy, tells Sputnik.
2025-03-06T14:06+0000
2025-03-06T14:06+0000
china
us
donald trump
trade war
xi jinping
belt and road initiative
europe
tariff war
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104053/23/1040532381_0:194:3000:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_acdb5d18ce76398243b6b5a65622d679.jpg
China has an upper hand because "reconfiguring supply chains is far more difficult, time-consuming, and risky for the US than for China," says Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy and global studies at China Foreign Affairs University.He argues that China's national production system outperforms the US due to its large domestic market, strong global presence, and cost-effective products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/chinas-warning-shot-trumps-trade-war-could-backfire-on-us-1121526021.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104053/23/1040532381_38:0:2741:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_22d416b18268465e229faed1d3c1a78f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china trade dispute, us-china trade war, trump tariffs, china's advantage in trade war with the us, rare earths, chinese domestic market, china's global outreach, us economy
us-china trade dispute, us-china trade war, trump tariffs, china's advantage in trade war with the us, rare earths, chinese domestic market, china's global outreach, us economy

China Confident in Trade War Advantage Over US

14:06 GMT 06.03.2025
© AP Photo / Andy WongContainers are loaded onto a cargo ship at the Tianjin port in China
Containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at the Tianjin port in China - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2025
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
From supply chains to rare earths, China holds key strengths in the global economy, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy, tells Sputnik.
China has an upper hand because "reconfiguring supply chains is far more difficult, time-consuming, and risky for the US than for China," says Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy and global studies at China Foreign Affairs University.

"China is the world's leading manufacturer across all sectors, with advantages in rare earth deposits and a higher innovation rate in frontier industries," Parenti stresses.

He argues that China's national production system outperforms the US due to its large domestic market, strong global presence, and cost-effective products.
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2025
World
China’s Warning Shot: Trump’s Trade War Could Backfire on US
2 February, 10:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала