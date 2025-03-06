https://sputnikglobe.com/20250306/china-confident-in-trade-war-advantage-over-us--1121620685.html

China Confident in Trade War Advantage Over US

China Confident in Trade War Advantage Over US

Sputnik International

From supply chains to rare earths, China holds key strengths in the global economy, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy, tells Sputnik.

2025-03-06T14:06+0000

2025-03-06T14:06+0000

2025-03-06T14:06+0000

china

us

donald trump

trade war

xi jinping

belt and road initiative

europe

tariff war

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104053/23/1040532381_0:194:3000:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_acdb5d18ce76398243b6b5a65622d679.jpg

China has an upper hand because "reconfiguring supply chains is far more difficult, time-consuming, and risky for the US than for China," says Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy and global studies at China Foreign Affairs University.He argues that China's national production system outperforms the US due to its large domestic market, strong global presence, and cost-effective products.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/chinas-warning-shot-trumps-trade-war-could-backfire-on-us-1121526021.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china trade dispute, us-china trade war, trump tariffs, china's advantage in trade war with the us, rare earths, chinese domestic market, china's global outreach, us economy