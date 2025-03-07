International
Nuclear Arsenals Overview: Who Holds the Key to Deterrence in Europe?
Nuclear Arsenals Overview: Who Holds the Key to Deterrence in Europe?
Critics argue the move risks escalating tensions with Russia, which possesses the world's largest nuclear stockpile, and undermines NATO's US-led deterrence strategy. Russia and the US possess more nuclear weapons, while France and the UK maintain smaller arsenals.Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
19:19 GMT 07.03.2025
French President Emmanuel Macron's March 5 proposal to discuss the possibility of using France's nuclear arsenal for European defense has already sparked a backlash.
Critics argue the move risks escalating tensions with Russia, which possesses the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, and undermines NATO’s US-led deterrence strategy.
Russia and the US possess more nuclear weapons, while France and the UK maintain smaller arsenals.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
Заголовок открываемого материала