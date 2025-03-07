https://sputnikglobe.com/20250307/nuclear-arsenals-overview-who-holds-the-key-to-deterrence-in-europe-1121624033.html
Nuclear Arsenals Overview: Who Holds the Key to Deterrence in Europe?
Russia and the US possess more of the nuclear weapons, while France and the UK maintain smaller arsenals.
Critics argue the move risks escalating tensions with Russia, which possesses the world's largest nuclear stockpile, and undermines NATO's US-led deterrence strategy. Russia and the US possess more nuclear weapons, while France and the UK maintain smaller arsenals.Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s March 5 proposal to discuss the possibility of using France’s nuclear arsenal for European defense has already sparked a backlash.
Critics argue the move risks escalating tensions with Russia, which possesses the world's largest nuclear stockpile, and undermines NATO's US-led deterrence strategy.
Russia and the US possess more nuclear weapons, while France and the UK maintain smaller arsenals.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.