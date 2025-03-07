https://sputnikglobe.com/20250307/trump-floats-denuclearization-since-us-cant-win-arms-race-with-russia-china-without-going-bankrupt-1121624312.html

Trump Floats Denuclearization Since US Can’t Win Arms Race With Russia, China Without Going Bankrupt

Trump Floats Denuclearization Since US Can't Win Arms Race With Russia, China Without Going Bankrupt

President Donald Trump has floated trilateral US-Russia-China talks on cuts to strategic nuclear weapons stockpiles. Sputnik reached out to one of Russia's foremost experts on strategic security issues to discuss what's behind the proposal, and its chances for success.

“Nuclear weapons are precisely one of the areas where competitors outpacing the United States is very visible,” says Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.Nuclear talks are the “alternative” for the US to bankruptcy stemming from high defense spending and unsustainable debt, particularly as the US nuclear arsenal is stuck in the 80s and lags far behind competitors, especially Russia, and would take immense resources to modernize, the observer said."This is an attempt to reduce competition in the area where the United States is not competitive and to channel the competition into the areas where the United States is competitive, has comparative advantages, technological advantages, in the opinion of the Trump administration," the expert noted.Will Trump's Nuclear Negotiations Push Succeed?Accordingly, Russia's strategy will continue revolving around insisting “on a comprehensive approach and taking all the factors which impact strategic stability into account,” Suslov predicts.

