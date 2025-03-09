https://sputnikglobe.com/20250309/a-century-ago-us-built-factories-in-donbass--now-russia-invites-foreign-firms-for-rare-earth-metals-1121627585.html

A Century Ago US Built Factories In Donbass – Now Russia Invites Foreign Firms For Rare Earth Metals

A Century Ago US Built Factories In Donbass – Now Russia Invites Foreign Firms For Rare Earth Metals

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the US, on rare earth metal mining in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions which have rejoined Russia. Russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.

2025-03-09T18:18+0000

2025-03-09T18:18+0000

2025-03-09T18:18+0000

world

russia

donbass

rare-earth metals

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6710d4f59c441f994153cda5e9b751.jpg

The US Belgium The UK Germany

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/pepe-escobar-in-the-heart-of-donbass-before-us-russia-meet-in-riyadh--1121584757.html

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian president vladimir putin said russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the us, on rare earth metal mining in the donbass and novorossiya regions which have rejoined russia. russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.