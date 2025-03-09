International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250309/a-century-ago-us-built-factories-in-donbass--now-russia-invites-foreign-firms-for-rare-earth-metals-1121627585.html
A Century Ago US Built Factories In Donbass – Now Russia Invites Foreign Firms For Rare Earth Metals
A Century Ago US Built Factories In Donbass – Now Russia Invites Foreign Firms For Rare Earth Metals
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the US, on rare earth metal mining in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions which have rejoined Russia. Russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.
2025-03-09T18:18+0000
2025-03-09T18:18+0000
world
russia
donbass
rare-earth metals
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6710d4f59c441f994153cda5e9b751.jpg
The US Belgium The UK Germany
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/pepe-escobar-in-the-heart-of-donbass-before-us-russia-meet-in-riyadh--1121584757.html
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24128429dbf5ac774c6ae916f17fbe8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin said russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the us, on rare earth metal mining in the donbass and novorossiya regions which have rejoined russia. russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.
russian president vladimir putin said russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the us, on rare earth metal mining in the donbass and novorossiya regions which have rejoined russia. russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.

A Century Ago US Built Factories In Donbass – Now Russia Invites Foreign Firms For Rare Earth Metals

18:18 GMT 09.03.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is open to working with foreign companies, including from the US, on rare earth metal mining in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions which have rejoined Russia. Russia has a history of foreign partnerships there – here are some examples.

The US

In the late 1920s and early 1930s, US companies helped industrialize the USSR. The cooperation was mutually beneficial as the US was suffering the Great Depression, while the Soviets needed rapid growth after World War I, the 1917 revolution and the Civil War.
The USSR partnered with Albert Kahn, known as "the man who built Detroit." His firm, Albert Kahn Associates, designed 570 industrial sites across the USSR, including in the Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions. Among them were a foundry in Lugansk and a heavy machinery plant in Kramatorsk.

Belgium

In the late 19th century, Ernest Solvay and other Belgian industrialists invested in Donbass, founding a soda factory in Lisichansk and the Lyubimov, Solvay & Co. company with Russian partners.
Between 1896 and 1900, they turned Konstantinovka into an industrial hub with glass, mirror, ceramic and chemical factories.
Nikolskoye. The female convent hit by FIVE HIMARS launched by Ukrainians. Several nuns died. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2025
World
Pepe Escobar: In the Heart of Donbass, Before US-Russia Meet in Riyadh
19 February, 16:44 GMT

The UK

Charles Gascoigne founded the Lugansk Factory in 1797 to produce cannons and ammunition for the Black Sea Fleet.
In the 1870s, John Hughes built ironworks in Donetsk – then Yuzovka – supplying iron rails for Russia’s railway network. Some claim he founded the city, but settlements already existed there.

Germany

Germans settled in Donbass in the mid-18th century. In 1788, Catherine II invited German Mennonites, who boosted local agriculture.
They founded many colonies, some of which became towns – such as Boykovskoye (Telmanovo), originally Ostheim ("Eastern Homeland").
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала