Pepe Escobar: In the Heart of Donbass, Before US-Russia Meet in Riyadh

Sputnik International

It’s a snowy noon in Avdeevka this past Saturday – exactly one year and two days after the liberation of the now completely destroyed city, and I am talking to two survivors of the ordeal, Nadezhda and Elena, both in their 60s, exhibiting the willpower of giants, in their rebuilt apartments.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/13/1121584597_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_147e241f83c26a5cf29a788b6695c680.jpg

Avdeyevka was an avowedly impregnable fortress used by Ukrainians to shell Donetsk and environs non-stop. Much like Palestinians in Gaza, civilian victims in Donbass never existed in the collective West narrative of the war.Nadezhda painfully rememorates surviving as a hostage in a cramped basement with no water or electricity, just a small generator, and getting the essentials from Russian NGOs and soldiers.Showing black and white photos, Elena remembers the golden days of Avdeyevka as a company town, where around 40,000 workers were employed by the massive Avdeyeka Coke and Chemical Plant, built by the USSR in 1964, and providing essential coke for the nearby Mariupol Steel Works.What’s striking in Elena’s time travel is that she bears no grudges against Ukrainians or Russians – whose lethal clash progressively shattered her city. A former kindergarten teacher, with a soft voice and excellent articulation, she attributes it all to what could be construed as a toxic misunderstanding.To revisit Avdeyevka one year after the liberation is a tremendously emotional experience. Amidst the wasteland now called peace – reminding us of Tacitus – one can spot tiny glimpses of reconstruction: a few working shops, and plaques detailing which company from which Russian region is responsible for the rebuilding of whole apartment blocks.This is the reality of war and post-war that those EUrocrats gathered at the Munich Security Conference could not possibly comprehend – as much as they were sent spinning like clueless cockroaches after the dressing down they received from Trump 2.0 stalwarts.There are now some intimations of normality across Donbass. Lugansk feels like a boom town – with bustling businesses, brand new Chinese cars all around, and gleaming new parks. On Friday, people were streaming to place red roses at the foot of the monument celebrating the liberation of the city from the Nazis way back in 1943.Commanders confidently explain how the frontline is constantly advancing West towards Pokrovsk – and beyond. Back on the road, they share some privileged intel on how the frontlines will look like in a month or so. Battle hardened professionals, they dismiss the rumblings from Munich as chattering class inconsequence - and harbor no illusions about the US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh.Minefields and violinsDonbass magic works in mysterious ways. In the morning you feel like an apocalyptic prisoner in a disaster movie set in Avdeyevka. In the afternoon you are face to face with the Donetsk State Academic Philharmonic, which never stopped playing all through these war years, with some musicians leaving to the front, and some dying in battle.Dmitry Karas, the affable deputy director of the Philharmonic, shows me around the museum, filled with preciosities, some directly linked to Prokofiev. The orchestra this Saturday plays mostly popular songs from the 60s, to rapturous applause, especially when the stunning beautiful lead singer Anna Bratus – an Honored Artist of Ukraine – displays her powers. The spectacular organ behind the orchestra was played in the past by Tchaikovsky.Back on the road, on the way to Ugledar – which was liberated only four months ago - the reality of war creeps in again. On the left side of the road, trenches under the snow, now abandoned: these were Donetsk People’s Republic positions. On the right side, a sea of unexploded mines, placed in the fields by Ukrainians. Demining will take a long time – teams are already active, starting from the outskirts of Donetsk.We reach the village of Nikolskoe, very close to Ugledar, harboring the magnificent St. Nikolas and St. Basil’s Monastery Abode. It’s like two monasteries, one male and one female, in one, with a church and surrounding convents. The whole compound was shelled virtually non-stop by the Ukrainians, which were positioned on a hill on the other side of the main road.We go there: the monasteries were right in the line of fire. It got really ugly; a female convent, filled with nuns, was hit by no less than five HIMARS. Many people died. Try to explain this fact of war to the Estonian imbecile posing as head of the EU’s foreign policy, representing 450 million Europeans, as she mumbled in Munich that no Russians die in the Ukraine conflict.The tricky matter of finding a ride back to Moscow, due to pressing commitments, is solved by my crack producer Masha Lelyanova the “Hand of God” Donbass way: we are taken by two members of the PeresVet 9 group, who every month drive all the way to Donbass and back in their Tank SUV crammed with humanitarian aid deposited at a church in the outskirts of Moscow.Lavrov lays down the lawIt could not be more instructive to revisit the black soil of Novorossiya – where the “rules-based international order” came to die - just as Trump 2.0 members were lecturing European warmongers in Munich and right before the first serious face to face meeting between Russian and American diplomatic envoys in Riyadh.In Donetsk, commanders are deeply skeptical of a chain of events that would read like a ceasefire by Easter; Kiev out of NATO; recognition of Novorossiya as Russian territory; and especially a DMZ monitored by a European contingent.Even Donbass residents who are not tuned in to geopolitical trickery know that the warmongering EUro-classes are itching to send troops, especially Poland, France and the Baltic chihuahuas. Talk about Chihuahua Armies: next to zero ammo; militarily illiterate troops; and a deindustrialized environment unable to replenish losses.The process of rebuilding Donbass is already in effect – and costs will be split among several Russian companies and regions. By contrast, Europe will need an astonishing $3 trillion – which they don’t have - to continue a war they have already lost, de facto inflicting a “strategic defeat” upon themselves.Rump Ukraine will never “reconquer” Novorossiya – as decreed by Trump himself. From Luhansk to Donetsk, even from devastated Avdeyevka to Ugledar, and with a quick glimpse of Mariupol, which is being nearly entirely rebuilt in record time, it’s plain to see, and feel, how Russia strengthens its position: way ahead of Europe in military production; controlling the frontlines; and observing the slow, steady spectacle of EU/NATO plunging into an abyss of their own making.Right before the start of the negotiations in Riyadh, it was up once again to the foremost diplomat of the time, Sergei Lavrov, to make it all crystal clear:That certainly does not imply they will agree on a road map. What is clear, as Lavrov also emphasized, its that Euro-warmongers have no place whatsoever in designing a solution for Ukraine.Let’s see how the hefty US team is capable of matching Lavrov. There are no illusions – from Moscow to Donbass – as the Special Military Operation (SMO) keeps rolling on.

