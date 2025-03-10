International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250310/top-5-mishaps-of-canadas-new-pm-mark-carney-1121629083.html
Top 5 Mishaps of Canada's New PM Mark Carney
Top 5 Mishaps of Canada's New PM Mark Carney
Sputnik International
The banker-turned-politician Mark Carney has won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's new PM. However, he has been criticized over a raft of controversies in the past. Let’s delve into them.
2025-03-10T18:56+0000
2025-03-10T18:56+0000
analysis
mark carney
justin trudeau
us
canada
ukraine
liberal party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104389/67/1043896776_0:162:3299:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_841c52b2dc822b321db3de01885ee9ae.jpg
Handling of Global Financial Crisis Blatant Backing of Zelensky's Regime Dubious Political Career Brookfield Office Relocation &amp; Payment Case Support For Climate Change Narrative
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/meet-new-boss-same-as-old-boss-who-might-emerge-as-canadas-next-leader-1121376309.html
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104389/67/1043896776_197:0:3101:2178_1920x0_80_0_0_95fae039793324306f4a30e7bdd9ad05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the banker-turned-politician mark carney has won the race to succeed justin trudeau as canada's new pm. however, he has been criticized over a raft of controversies in the past. let’s delve into them.
the banker-turned-politician mark carney has won the race to succeed justin trudeau as canada's new pm. however, he has been criticized over a raft of controversies in the past. let’s delve into them.

Top 5 Mishaps of Canada's New PM Mark Carney

18:56 GMT 10.03.2025
© AFP 2023 / Stefan RousseauGovernor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is pictured as he addresses a quarterly inflation report press conference at the Bank of England in London, on November 12, 2014.
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is pictured as he addresses a quarterly inflation report press conference at the Bank of England in London, on November 12, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2025
© AFP 2023 / Stefan Rousseau
Subscribe
The banker-turned-politician Mark Carney has won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's new PM. However, he has been criticized over a raft of controversies in the past. Let’s delve into them.

Handling of Global Financial Crisis

▪Carney served as the Bank of Canada's governor during the 2008 global financial meltdown. He was accused of showing a lack of response to the crisis.
Later analysis showed that the relative stability of Canadian banks at the time was a product of historical circumstances and measures taken by former Supreme Court judge Willard Estey, the National Post reported.

Blatant Backing of Zelensky's Regime

▪Carney has repeatedly expressed support for Kiev, saying he is “proud of the military and humanitarian support Canada has provided” to Ukraine.
He posted the “Slava Ukraini”* slogan associated with Ukraine’s WWII-era Nazi collaborators and modern-day Ukrainian nationalists.

Dubious Political Career

Unlike most PM-hopefuls, Carney has never held political office. However, his allegations that he was “an outsider” and was distanced from the Liberal Party is nothing but “a bold-faced lie,” the National Post said.
Carney was publicly welcomed to the party by former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland last year as her “longtime and respected friend.”
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2025
Americas
Meet Canada's New Boss, Same as Its Old Boss: Who Might Emerge as Country’s Next Leader?
7 January, 17:10 GMT

Brookfield Office Relocation & Payment Case

Carney is under scrutiny for overseeing the move of Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) head office from Toronto to the US during his time as board chairman, the CBC writes.
Carney asserts the decision was made after he left the company in January 2025, but Conservatives accuse him of lying and criticize him for helping move a Canadian company to "Donald Trump's hometown."
Carney also refuses to disclose compensation from all of his BAM entities from 2020 onward “to the detriment of all Canadians”, The Globe and Mail reported.

Support For Climate Change Narrative

The Conservative Party slammed Carney in 2019 for underlying the role of finance in addressing climate change. As the UN special envoy on climate action and finance, he advocated for the financial sector to adopt net-zero investing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала