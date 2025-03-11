International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250311/georgescus-support-of-trump-directly-linked-to-eu-ban-on-romanian-presidential-candidate--analyst-1121630161.html
Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst
Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that the non-admission of Calin Georgescu to the presidential election in Romania is a violation of all norms of democracy.
2025-03-11T14:33+0000
2025-03-11T14:33+0000
analysis
romania
elections
democracy
donald trump
european union (eu)
war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0b/1121630003_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_291cd89379296d1cf4403478c1c9b865.jpg
The Georgescu case is “the materialization of the conflict” between Trump and the European Commission, Prof. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik.He noted that Romania distancing itself from the EC will mean that the country can no longer be a logistical point for NATO’s and the EC’s war efforts against Russia.Georgescu could become the president if "the servants of globalism don't murder him, because that is always an option," Gajic concluded, referring to previous assignation attempts on Trump and Slovak PM Fico.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/how-does-western-media-try-to-defame-calin-georgescu-1121157538.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0b/1121630003_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3e02870e3e850dac215fbb63a18c5abc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
non-admission of calin georgescu to the presidential election in romania, materialization of the conflict between trump and the european commission, nato’s and the ec’s war efforts against russia, norms of democracy
non-admission of calin georgescu to the presidential election in romania, materialization of the conflict between trump and the european commission, nato’s and the ec’s war efforts against russia, norms of democracy

Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst

14:33 GMT 11.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA man holds a portrait of Calin Georgescu, the winner of Romania's first round of presidential election, annulled by the Constitutional Court. File photo
A man holds a portrait of Calin Georgescu, the winner of Romania's first round of presidential election, annulled by the Constitutional Court. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that the non-admission of Calin Georgescu to the presidential election in Romania is a violation of all norms of democracy.
The Georgescu case is “the materialization of the conflict” between Trump and the European Commission, Prof. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik.
Georgescu is an outsider who does not want to be involved in the EC's war against Russia, the pundit pointed out.
He noted that Romania distancing itself from the EC will mean that the country can no longer be a logistical point for NATO’s and the EC’s war efforts against Russia.
Georgescu could become the president if "the servants of globalism don't murder him, because that is always an option," Gajic concluded, referring to previous assignation attempts on Trump and Slovak PM Fico.
Calin Georgescu, running as an independent candidate for president, speaks to media after registering his bid in the country's presidential elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
World
How Does Western Media Try to Defame Calin Georgescu?
13 December 2024, 09:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала