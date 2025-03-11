https://sputnikglobe.com/20250311/georgescus-support-of-trump-directly-linked-to-eu-ban-on-romanian-presidential-candidate--analyst-1121630161.html
Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst
Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that the non-admission of Calin Georgescu to the presidential election in Romania is a violation of all norms of democracy.
2025-03-11T14:33+0000
2025-03-11T14:33+0000
2025-03-11T14:33+0000
analysis
romania
elections
democracy
donald trump
european union (eu)
war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0b/1121630003_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_291cd89379296d1cf4403478c1c9b865.jpg
The Georgescu case is “the materialization of the conflict” between Trump and the European Commission, Prof. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik.He noted that Romania distancing itself from the EC will mean that the country can no longer be a logistical point for NATO’s and the EC’s war efforts against Russia.Georgescu could become the president if "the servants of globalism don't murder him, because that is always an option," Gajic concluded, referring to previous assignation attempts on Trump and Slovak PM Fico.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/how-does-western-media-try-to-defame-calin-georgescu-1121157538.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0b/1121630003_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3e02870e3e850dac215fbb63a18c5abc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
non-admission of calin georgescu to the presidential election in romania, materialization of the conflict between trump and the european commission, nato’s and the ec’s war efforts against russia, norms of democracy
non-admission of calin georgescu to the presidential election in romania, materialization of the conflict between trump and the european commission, nato’s and the ec’s war efforts against russia, norms of democracy
Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that the non-admission of Calin Georgescu to the presidential election in Romania is a violation of all norms of democracy.
The Georgescu case is “the materialization of the conflict” between Trump and the European Commission, Prof. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik.
Georgescu is an outsider who does not want to be involved in the EC's war against Russia, the pundit pointed out.
He noted that Romania distancing itself from the EC will mean that the country can no longer be a logistical point for NATO’s and the EC’s war efforts against Russia.
Georgescu could become the president if "the servants of globalism don't murder him, because that is always an option," Gajic concluded, referring to previous assignation attempts on Trump and Slovak PM Fico.
13 December 2024, 09:23 GMT