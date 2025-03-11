https://sputnikglobe.com/20250311/georgescus-support-of-trump-directly-linked-to-eu-ban-on-romanian-presidential-candidate--analyst-1121630161.html

Georgescu’s Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst

Georgescu's Support of Trump Directly Linked to EU Ban on Romanian Presidential Candidate – Analyst

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that the non-admission of Calin Georgescu to the presidential election in Romania is a violation of all norms of democracy.

The Georgescu case is “the materialization of the conflict” between Trump and the European Commission, Prof. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik.He noted that Romania distancing itself from the EC will mean that the country can no longer be a logistical point for NATO’s and the EC’s war efforts against Russia.Georgescu could become the president if "the servants of globalism don't murder him, because that is always an option," Gajic concluded, referring to previous assignation attempts on Trump and Slovak PM Fico.

