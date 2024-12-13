https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/how-does-western-media-try-to-defame-calin-georgescu-1121157538.html
How Does Western Media Try to Defame Calin Georgescu?
Georgescu earlier told Western media that he had spent "zero" on his TikTok campaign and had "zero" ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he praised as "a patriot and a leader".
Amid uncertainty surrounding Romania’s botched presidential elections, Western media has launched an information campaign against independent candidate Calin Georgescu, who earlier made it to the country’s presidential runoff.His progress, however, was annulled by the country's constitutional court, which accused Georgescu of money laundering and being "Moscow’s man" - allegations he denies. How does Western media paint the 62-year-old politician?Romania held its presidential election on November 24, with Georgescu winning the first round with 22.94% of the votes. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors the partnership with NATO and the US, came second with 19.18%.The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court ruled to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.The country’s opposition parties and politicians slammed the court’s decision as anti-democratic. Georgescu, for his part, insisted that the ruling "is more than a legal controversy" and that "it is basically a formalized coup d'état."
The Financial Times:
Romania shocked the world by voting for "a pro-Putin TikTok star" and "an outsider with ultranationalist views who was polling poorly just weeks before the election."
The BBC
: Georgescu is "a figure from the extreme fringe of Romanian politics."
Sky News:
He "has emerged from obscurity to top the polls in Romania's presidential election. But the Anglophile and Trump supporter is also his country's most divisive figure for decades."
AP:
"A self-professed Donald Trump supporter", Georgescu remained "a little-known entity until just weeks ago."
France 24:
"The pro-Russian outsider candidate".
The Week:
The "Putin of Romania” and “the EU and NATO’s worst nightmare."
Romania held its presidential election
on November 24, with Georgescu winning the first round with 22.94%
of the votes. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors the partnership with NATO and the US, came second with 19.18%
.
The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court ruled to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.
The country’s opposition parties and politicians slammed the court’s decision as anti-democratic. Georgescu, for his part, insisted that the ruling "is more than a legal controversy" and that "it is basically a formalized coup d'état."