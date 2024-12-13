https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/how-does-western-media-try-to-defame-calin-georgescu-1121157538.html

How Does Western Media Try to Defame Calin Georgescu?

Georgescu earlier told Western media that he had spent "zero" on his TikTok campaign and had "zero" ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he praised as "a patriot and a leader".

Amid uncertainty surrounding Romania’s botched presidential elections, Western media has launched an information campaign against independent candidate Calin Georgescu, who earlier made it to the country’s presidential runoff.His progress, however, was annulled by the country's constitutional court, which accused Georgescu of money laundering and being "Moscow’s man" - allegations he denies. How does Western media paint the 62-year-old politician?Romania held its presidential election on November 24, with Georgescu winning the first round with 22.94% of the votes. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors the partnership with NATO and the US, came second with 19.18%.The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court ruled to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.The country’s opposition parties and politicians slammed the court’s decision as anti-democratic. Georgescu, for his part, insisted that the ruling "is more than a legal controversy" and that "it is basically a formalized coup d'état."

