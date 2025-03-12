https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/recession-on-horizon-why-trump-could-want-an-economic-downturn-1121632612.html

Recession on Horizon: Why Trump Could Want an Economic Downturn

Recession on Horizon: Why Trump Could Want an Economic Downturn

Sputnik International

The US national debt has ballooned to $36.2 trillion, and $9.2 trillion of it is set to mature or be refinanced in 2025.

2025-03-12T15:06+0000

2025-03-12T15:06+0000

2025-03-12T15:06+0000

economy

us

donald trump

unemployment

recession

crisis

economic downturn

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

While the US is trapped in a massive debt crisis, some see an economic malaise as a potential way out. Can a recession actually help?What is recession?In the US, a recession is defined as six months of widespread downturn in economic activity, typically characterized by a jump in unemployment and fall in incomes.Is US Heading for it?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/us-debt-nears-ww2-era-levels-projected-to-reach-118-of-gdp-by-2035-1121451896.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

massive debt crisis, us economy, widespread downturn, chance of recession, the us's biggest debt crisis