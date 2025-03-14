https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/30-day-ceasefire-push-putin-seeks-long-term-peace-zelensky-wants-war-and-trump-stuck-in-the-middle-1121639177.html

30-Day Ceasefire Push: Putin Seeks Long-Term Peace, Zelensky Wants War and Trump Stuck in the Middle

30-Day Ceasefire Push: Putin Seeks Long-Term Peace, Zelensky Wants War and Trump Stuck in the Middle

Russia's president has expressed interest in Trump’s 30-day ceasefire idea, but cited important “nuances” that must be accounted for first, since Volodymyr Zelensky has opposed peace at every turn. Here’s the evidence of their divergent approaches.

1. Fate of Kursk CauldronPutin: “What will we do about the incursion zone in Kursk region? If we stopped military operations for 30 days, what would this mean? That all [enemy forces] would just walk out without a fight?”Zelensky: “Our troops in Kursk region continue to carry out their tasks.”2. Respite for Ukraine’s Mobilization Campaign?Putin: “How will these 30 days be used? To ensure the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine?”Zelensky aide Podolyak and Rada Defense Committee chairman Kostenko: Ceasefire WON’T stop mobilization, WON’T end martial law, and WON’T trigger elections.3. Handling of Potential Violations (Armed Attacks, Incursions, Missile Strikes)Putin: “Who will be able to determine where and who has violated a possible agreement on a ceasefire across a 2,000 km front?”Zelensky: Complained to Trump last month, claiming Russia violated ceasefires 25 times since 2014.4. Verification of measures related to mobilization, supply of weaponsPutin: “How will issues of control and verification be handled – how will they guarantee that nothing like this will happen?”Zelensky: Even if a ceasefire turns into something more, Ukraine will not recognize the loss of territory to Russia. “This is the biggest red line.”5. Fundamentally diverging attitudes toward peacePutin: “The very idea is great, I think is correct, and we of course support it.” “We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities, but proceed from the assumption that this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”Zelensky: “Now we have all heard from Russia very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of quiet on the front – he is actually preparing a refusal.”

