A New US Invasion of Panama in Motion?

US intentions in Panama triggered concerns after the Trump administration has reportedly asked the Pentagon for "military options" to secure the Panama Canal. Let’s break it down.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering "credible military options" to secure access to the Panama Canal, aiming to strengthen the US presence and limit China's access.Déjà Vu: Operation Just Cause When US-Panama relations soured in the late 1980s, president George Bush senior, defense secretary Dick Cheney and general Colin Powell launched a military operation to overthrow Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega.

