What Makes Panama Canal Important and Could Trump Really Seize It?

What Makes Panama Canal Important and Could Trump Really Seize It?

The US president in waiting has set his sights on the Panama Canal, triggering a backlash from Panama City, and leaving observers scrambling to study whether Washington could actually seize the strategic waterway. What makes the canal important, and could Trump possibly be serious? Sputnik asked a veteran geopolitical expert.

2024-12-26T18:45+0000

2024-12-26T18:45+0000

2024-12-26T19:08+0000

President-elect Donald Trump proved he’s still a master troll this week with a series of viral social media posts talking about a US desire to seize the Panama Canal and Greenland and turn Canada into the 51st state.“We’ll see about that!” Trump retorted.What’s the Canal’s Importance?Could Trump Really Be Serious?Trump “was just making a joke” and there is no legal way for US to actually restore its control over the Panama Canal, veteran geopolitical affairs and trade policy expert Thomas Pauken II told Sputnik.Besides highlighting the “overreaction” to his gag by media and senior officials, Trump’s discussion of the canal is really designed to address the reported overcharging of US shippers, with his hardball threats aimed at seeing “those rates go down,” and addressing whether the US’s trade competitors, particularly China, are receiving any preferential treatment, Pauken said.The canal could become a hotspot for confrontation between China and the US, Pauken believes, but only “if Beijing and Washington choose to start and launch and spark trade wars” instead of sitting down and hammering out a “grand bargain” that both sides would find fair – like the Phase One Trade Agreement reached in late 2019.

2024

