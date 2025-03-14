https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/trumps-kursk-mercy-plea-last-ditch-attempt-to-salvage-natos-failed-strategy-1121639608.html

Trump's Kursk Mercy Plea: Last-Ditch Attempt to Salvage NATO's Failed Strategy?

Donald Trump has urged Vladimir Putin to "spare" the lives of thousands of Ukrainian troops trapped in a cauldron in Kursk region. Putin promised that soldiers who lay down their arms and surrender will be guaranteed their lives and dignified treatment. Sputnik asked a veteran Washington security and defense policy insider what to make of it all.

“The invasion of Kursk was a Western-backed and directed operation. It was designed to try to, I think, create some bargaining leverage for the West to compel Russia to surrender. And it failed,” Larry Johnson told Sputnik.Trump’s appeal to Putin is an attempt “to rescue a bad situation,” an absolute “disaster,” which Johnson doesn’t expect to succeed.

