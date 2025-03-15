https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/viktor-orban-vs-the-modern-day-habsburgs-in-brussels-1121642062.html
Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels
Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels
Sputnik International
Hungary's prime minister has released a 12-point ultimatum to the European Union, demanding peace, sovereign equality, the protection of Europe's Christian heritage, the expulsion of "Soros agents" in the European Commission, and an EU "without Ukraine." Sputnik asked two renowned experts of Hungarian politics to find out what's really at stake.
2025-03-15T19:11+0000
2025-03-15T19:11+0000
2025-03-15T19:11+0000
analysis
europe
viktor orban
george soros
donald trump
ukraine
hungary
brussels
european union (eu)
european commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0f/1121641906_0:5:1322:749_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7994f67d887a05d8d0fc7991ba67f3.png
Orban's appeal, coinciding with the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848, signals recognition that Brussels bureaucrats have become the modern-day oppressors of Hungary, imposing an “ongoing tyranny” amid Budapest's efforts to “pursue its own national, historical, cultural policies,” renowned international affairs commentator Dr. George Szamuely explained.The timing of Orban’s statement has to do with the rise of Trump, Szamuely says, with the Hungarian leader already serving “kind of ‘Trump before Trump’” anyway, opposed to mass illegal immigration, promoting a “Hungary First” vision, and consistently advocating for “immediate peace in Ukraine.”Keeping Ukraine Out of EU to Save Central Europe's Economies“Russia raised objections about Ukraine in NATO, but never in the EU. So it’s very interesting that Orban has done this,” Szamuely said, commenting on the Ukraine-related aspect of Orban's 12-point demands.“He sees Ukraine in the EU as being a serious economic threat to countries such as Hungary and others in Central Europe, particularly with its cheap agricultural products that will be used to wipe out agriculture,” Szamuely explained.Veteran Hungarian journalist Gabor Stier agrees.In this regard, Orban and Hungarians recognize a reality that EU elites and most ordinary Europeans don’t, according to the observer.For Orban, the War Against Soros Is PersonalUp for reelection next year, Orban “sees Soros money behind the candidacy of Peter Magyar, who is going to be the leader of the opposition, the leader of the Tisza Party,” Dr. Szamuely explained.Besides this, Soros’ arsenal includes his NGOs, think tanks, newspapers, legal and lobbying groups, who target “nationalist populists” across the EU.Stier notes that Orban’s mission today is about “squeezing out everyone tied to Western networks, the so-called Soros structures.”“This is a part of the war that Trump is waging against the globalists. And [in Hungary] one of Trump’s European supporters is making great efforts to do the same,” Stier explained.“It’s very important that Orban now feels Trump’s support and strength behind him, and this expands his room for maneuver. At the same time, in domestic politics, he must somehow mobilize his supporters, because while there is still a year before the elections, he will need to work very hard to win,” the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/szijjarto-calls-polands-tusk-soros-agent-after-his-threats-against-hungarys-orban-1121495974.html
ukraine
hungary
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0f/1121641906_159:0:1164:754_1920x0_80_0_0_aec9fd872d27c7fd5a35d3b1b4e010a3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why does hungary oppose ukraine in the eu, what's behind the orban soros feud
why does hungary oppose ukraine in the eu, what's behind the orban soros feud
Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels
Hungary's prime minister has released a 12-point ultimatum to the European Union, demanding peace, sovereign equality, the protection of Europe's Christian heritage, the expulsion of "Soros agents" in the European Commission, and an EU "without Ukraine." Sputnik asked two renowned experts of Hungarian politics what's really at stake.
Orban's appeal
, coinciding with the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848, signals recognition that Brussels bureaucrats have become the modern-day oppressors of Hungary, imposing an “ongoing tyranny” amid Budapest's efforts to “pursue its own national, historical, cultural policies,” renowned international affairs commentator Dr. George Szamuely explained.
It’s very much about “national autonomy, national self-determination [and] national identity” versus the universalist, globalist vision of the likes of Ursula von der Leyen, according to the observer.
The timing of Orban’s statement has to do with the rise of Trump, Szamuely says, with the Hungarian leader already serving “kind of ‘Trump before Trump’” anyway, opposed to mass illegal immigration, promoting a “Hungary First” vision, and consistently advocating for “immediate peace in Ukraine.”
Keeping Ukraine Out of EU to Save Central Europe's Economies
“Russia raised objections about Ukraine in NATO, but never in the EU. So it’s very interesting that Orban has done this,” Szamuely said, commenting on the Ukraine-related aspect of Orban's 12-point demands.
“He sees Ukraine in the EU as being a serious economic threat to countries such as Hungary and others in Central Europe, particularly with its cheap agricultural products that will be used to wipe out agriculture,” Szamuely explained.
“He probably sees that this is part of the plan on the part of the EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas and the rest to destroy the economies of Central European states such as Hungary and Slovakia,” the observer added.
Veteran Hungarian journalist Gabor Stier agrees.
“Orban is saying we have suffered from the war, and now will suffer from Ukraine’s membership in the EU, because the EU will collapse if Ukraine becomes a member…I agree with this 100%,” Stier, a senior foreign policy analyst at Hungary's conservative daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet, explained.
In this regard, Orban and Hungarians recognize a reality that EU elites and most ordinary Europeans don’t, according to the observer.
For Orban, the War Against Soros Is Personal
The Hungarian leader has “been very much the victim of George Soros’ infrastructure in Europe, which has been targeting him for 15 years, really, ever since he first came to power in 2010,” Szamuely said, commenting on the anti-Soros portion of Orban's 12-point appeal.
Up for reelection next year, Orban “sees Soros money behind the candidacy of Peter Magyar, who is going to be the leader of the opposition, the leader of the Tisza Party,” Dr. Szamuely explained.
Besides this, Soros’ arsenal includes his NGOs, think tanks, newspapers, legal and lobbying groups, who target “nationalist populists” across the EU.
“Whether it’s Fico and Slovakia, we’ve also seen what happened to Georgescu in Romania, and without question, if they can get Orban, that’ll be a huge victory for the color revolution,” Szamuely stressed.
Stier notes that Orban’s mission today is about “squeezing out everyone tied to Western networks, the so-called Soros structures.”
“This is a part of the war that Trump is waging against the globalists. And [in Hungary] one of Trump’s European supporters is making great efforts to do the same,” Stier explained.
Today’s global political landscape in the middle of an “ideological war between globalists and the sovereigntists, between ‘Sorosists’ and ‘Trumpists’,” Stier says.
“It’s very important that Orban now feels Trump’s support and strength behind him, and this expands his room for maneuver. At the same time, in domestic politics, he must somehow mobilize his supporters, because while there is still a year before the elections, he will need to work very hard to win,” the observer summed up.