https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/viktor-orban-vs-the-modern-day-habsburgs-in-brussels-1121642062.html

Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels

Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels

Sputnik International

Hungary's prime minister has released a 12-point ultimatum to the European Union, demanding peace, sovereign equality, the protection of Europe's Christian heritage, the expulsion of "Soros agents" in the European Commission, and an EU "without Ukraine." Sputnik asked two renowned experts of Hungarian politics to find out what's really at stake.

2025-03-15T19:11+0000

2025-03-15T19:11+0000

2025-03-15T19:11+0000

analysis

europe

viktor orban

george soros

donald trump

ukraine

hungary

brussels

european union (eu)

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0f/1121641906_0:5:1322:749_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7994f67d887a05d8d0fc7991ba67f3.png

Orban's appeal, coinciding with the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848, signals recognition that Brussels bureaucrats have become the modern-day oppressors of Hungary, imposing an “ongoing tyranny” amid Budapest's efforts to “pursue its own national, historical, cultural policies,” renowned international affairs commentator Dr. George Szamuely explained.The timing of Orban’s statement has to do with the rise of Trump, Szamuely says, with the Hungarian leader already serving “kind of ‘Trump before Trump’” anyway, opposed to mass illegal immigration, promoting a “Hungary First” vision, and consistently advocating for “immediate peace in Ukraine.”Keeping Ukraine Out of EU to Save Central Europe's Economies“Russia raised objections about Ukraine in NATO, but never in the EU. So it’s very interesting that Orban has done this,” Szamuely said, commenting on the Ukraine-related aspect of Orban's 12-point demands.“He sees Ukraine in the EU as being a serious economic threat to countries such as Hungary and others in Central Europe, particularly with its cheap agricultural products that will be used to wipe out agriculture,” Szamuely explained.Veteran Hungarian journalist Gabor Stier agrees.In this regard, Orban and Hungarians recognize a reality that EU elites and most ordinary Europeans don’t, according to the observer.For Orban, the War Against Soros Is PersonalUp for reelection next year, Orban “sees Soros money behind the candidacy of Peter Magyar, who is going to be the leader of the opposition, the leader of the Tisza Party,” Dr. Szamuely explained.Besides this, Soros’ arsenal includes his NGOs, think tanks, newspapers, legal and lobbying groups, who target “nationalist populists” across the EU.Stier notes that Orban’s mission today is about “squeezing out everyone tied to Western networks, the so-called Soros structures.”“This is a part of the war that Trump is waging against the globalists. And [in Hungary] one of Trump’s European supporters is making great efforts to do the same,” Stier explained.“It’s very important that Orban now feels Trump’s support and strength behind him, and this expands his room for maneuver. At the same time, in domestic politics, he must somehow mobilize his supporters, because while there is still a year before the elections, he will need to work very hard to win,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/szijjarto-calls-polands-tusk-soros-agent-after-his-threats-against-hungarys-orban-1121495974.html

ukraine

hungary

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why does hungary oppose ukraine in the eu, what's behind the orban soros feud