https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/szijjarto-calls-polands-tusk-soros-agent-after-his-threats-against-hungarys-orban-1121495974.html

Szijjarto Calls Poland's Tusk 'Soros Agent' After His Threats Against Hungary's Orban

Szijjarto Calls Poland's Tusk 'Soros Agent' After His Threats Against Hungary's Orban

Sputnik International

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Saturday called Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk a "Soros agent" following his threats against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying that Hungary's government plays "for the Hungarian team."

2025-01-25T21:58+0000

2025-01-25T21:58+0000

2025-01-26T03:58+0000

world

peter szijjarto

donald tusk

viktor orban

hungary

poland

russia

european union (eu)

turkstream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_30f7c6e6d3f5bd59f8743c8834077e53.jpg

Earlier in the day, Tusk warned Orban of "consequences" if he blocks further EU sanctions against Russia, saying that he is "playing in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's team." On Friday, Orban said that Hungary had lost more than 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) due to anti-Russian sanctions, prompting Budapest to "hit the brakes" and ask the EU to reconsider its policy. The prime minister said that Hungary would agree to the extension of sanctions against Russia only if Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian gas to Europe and ceased attacks on the TurkStream pipeline compressor stations in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/hungarys-szijjarto-believes-us-brussels-could-turn-ukraine-conflict-into-global-one-1120919384.html

hungary

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peter szijjarto, hungary position on ukraine, eu sanctions against russia, gas transit to hungary, turkstream attacks,