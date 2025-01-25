Szijjarto Calls Poland's Tusk 'Soros Agent' After His Threats Against Hungary's Orban

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/szijjarto-calls-polands-tusk-soros-agent-after-his-threats-against-hungarys-orban-1121495974.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Saturday called Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk a "Soros agent" following his threats against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying that Hungary's government plays "for the Hungarian team."
Earlier in the day, Tusk warned Orban of "consequences" if he blocks further EU sanctions against Russia, saying that he is "playing in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's team." On Friday, Orban said that Hungary had lost more than 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) due to anti-Russian sanctions, prompting Budapest to "hit the brakes" and ask the EU to reconsider its policy. The prime minister said that Hungary would agree to the extension of sanctions against Russia only if Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian gas to Europe and ceased attacks on the TurkStream pipeline compressor stations in Russia.
21:58 GMT 25.01.2025 (Updated: 03:58 GMT 26.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Saturday called Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk a "Soros agent" following his threats against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying that Hungary's government plays "for the Hungarian team."
Earlier in the day, Tusk warned Orban of "consequences" if he blocks further EU sanctions against Russia
, saying that he is "playing in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's team."
"Maybe it is hard for a Soros agent to understand, but when it comes to teams, we play for the Hungarian team. That is why we represent Hungarian interests: we are not ready to continue paying for foreign wars and will not allow anyone to jeopardize the security of our energy supply. Because for us, Hungary comes first," Szijjarto wrote on social media.
On Friday, Orban said that Hungary had lost more than 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) due to anti-Russian sanctions, prompting Budapest to "hit the brakes" and ask the EU to reconsider its policy. The prime minister said that Hungary would agree to the extension of sanctions against Russia only if Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian gas to Europe and ceased attacks on the TurkStream pipeline
compressor stations in Russia.