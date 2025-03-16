https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/polish-mercs-among-first-to-flee-as-russian-forces-advance-in-kursk-region-1121643150.html
Polish Mercs Among First to Flee as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Region
Troops from the Akhmat special forces, operating as part of Battlegroup Sever, successfully destroyed a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV operators during mop-up operations in the village of Kazachya Loknya, located in Russia’s Kursk region.
The operation took place as Ukrainian forces attempted to resist advancing Russian units, a soldier with the call sign "Joker" told Sputnik.The action confirms reports in November, when the Akhmat forces said an elite Ukrainian UAV battalion had been deployed to the Kursk region.Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. Their advance was halted, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's operation in the region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the border.
"Enemy UAV operators were detected. Unfortunately for them, they resisted and were destroyed on the spot," Joker reported. "During the mop-up of the village, they took refuge in houses and tried to escape, but they were immediately detected and eliminated."
The action confirms reports in November, when the Akhmat forces said an elite Ukrainian UAV battalion had been deployed to the Kursk region.
Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.
Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. Their advance was halted, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's operation in the region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the border.