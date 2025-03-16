https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/polish-mercs-among-first-to-flee-as-russian-forces-advance-in-kursk-region-1121643150.html

Polish Mercs Among First to Flee as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Region

Polish Mercs Among First to Flee as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

Troops from the Akhmat special forces, operating as part of Battlegroup Sever, successfully destroyed a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV operators during mop-up operations in the village of Kazachya Loknya, located in Russia’s Kursk region.

2025-03-16T13:15+0000

2025-03-16T13:15+0000

2025-03-16T13:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

ukraine

russia

ukrainian armed forces

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfedbbdd6f0cc082ea3cbdbcbeba0d6.jpg

The operation took place as Ukrainian forces attempted to resist advancing Russian units, a soldier with the call sign "Joker" told Sputnik.The action confirms reports in November, when the Akhmat forces said an elite Ukrainian UAV battalion had been deployed to the Kursk region.Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. Their advance was halted, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's operation in the region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/russias-kursk-region-becomes-final-resting-place-for-natos-top-tech-1121640435.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Polish Mercs Were Among the First to Flee as Russian Forces Advanced in Kursk Region Sputnik International Polish Mercs Were Among the First to Flee as Russian Forces Advanced in Kursk Region 2025-03-16T13:15+0000 true PT1M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

akhmat special forces, ukrainian uav operators, kursk region