https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/smart-strategy-why-russia-needs-security-zone-in-kursk-region--1121635488.html
Smart Strategy: Why Russia Needs Security Zone in Kursk Region
Smart Strategy: Why Russia Needs Security Zone in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.
2025-03-13T14:09+0000
2025-03-13T14:09+0000
2025-03-13T14:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
zone
security
border
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0d/1121634971_0:166:3050:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e093afb1cd0ae23b076592a946d64711.jpg
With the liberation of the Kursk region coming to a close, President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to create a security zone in the area. What is it all about?The goal is to protect Kursk from long-range Ukrainian artillery strikes, David Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.The city of Sudzha in the Kursk region that has been liberated from the enemy is located about 10 km (6 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.Apart from Kiev-controlled Sumy, Ukrainian areas across the border include cities such as Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka, which are also under Kiev’s control.Which weapons do Ukrainian forces use to attack Russian border areas?Which Weapons Do Ukrainian Forces Use to Attack Russian Border Areas?These include Western-supplied self-propelled guns:Also being used are:What Does It Mean?From a tactical and operational point of view, the Kursk front line should be moved at up to 100 km (62 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Kursk area. Creating a 100-km security zone stipulates the Russian army taking control of Sumy, Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/ukraine-loses-over-190-soldiers-2-tanks-in-kursk-area-in-past-day-1121504846.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0d/1121634971_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92a0a4ea3f4e542992013fd444c8768d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
security zone, kursk region, russian offensive, liberation of sudzha
security zone, kursk region, russian offensive, liberation of sudzha
Smart Strategy: Why Russia Needs Security Zone in Kursk Region
Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.
With the liberation of the Kursk region coming to a close, President Vladimir Putin
stressed the need to create a security zone in the area. What is it all about?
The goal is to protect Kursk from long-range Ukrainian artillery strikes, David Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.
Echoing him is Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, who notes that the zone should be extended into the Ukrainian regions across the border, including Sumy, to ensure the security of the Kursk area.
The city of Sudzha in the Kursk region that has been liberated from the enemy is located about 10 km (6 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Apart from Kiev-controlled Sumy, Ukrainian areas across the border include cities such as Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka, which are also under Kiev’s control.
Which weapons do Ukrainian forces use to attack Russian border areas?
Which Weapons Do Ukrainian Forces Use to Attack Russian Border Areas?
These include Western-supplied self-propelled guns:
and the M777, which all have a range of up to 35 km (21 miles).
the US-made high mobility artillery rocket system, or HIMARS (range: up to 80 km [49 miles])
the Czech-made multiple rocket system, or MLRS, RM-70 Vampire (over 20 km [12 miles])
the Soviet-era MLRS BM-21 Grad (up to 30 km [18 miles])
the Soviet-era MLRS BM-27 Uragan (35 km [21 miles])
From a tactical and operational point of view, the Kursk front line should be moved at up to 100 km (62 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Kursk area
. Creating a 100-km security zone stipulates the Russian army taking control of Sumy, Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka.