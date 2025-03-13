https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/smart-strategy-why-russia-needs-security-zone-in-kursk-region--1121635488.html

Smart Strategy: Why Russia Needs Security Zone in Kursk Region

Smart Strategy: Why Russia Needs Security Zone in Kursk Region

Russian forces continue to advance on the retreating Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, where the city of Sudzha was recently liberated.

With the liberation of the Kursk region coming to a close, President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to create a security zone in the area. What is it all about?The goal is to protect Kursk from long-range Ukrainian artillery strikes, David Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.The city of Sudzha in the Kursk region that has been liberated from the enemy is located about 10 km (6 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.Apart from Kiev-controlled Sumy, Ukrainian areas across the border include cities such as Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka, which are also under Kiev’s control.Which weapons do Ukrainian forces use to attack Russian border areas?Which Weapons Do Ukrainian Forces Use to Attack Russian Border Areas?These include Western-supplied self-propelled guns:Also being used are:What Does It Mean?From a tactical and operational point of view, the Kursk front line should be moved at up to 100 km (62 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Kursk area. Creating a 100-km security zone stipulates the Russian army taking control of Sumy, Konotop, Belopolye, and Akhtyrka.

