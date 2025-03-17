https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/putting-british-or-any-other-nato-peacekeepers-in-ukraine-would-snatch-war-from-the-jaws-of-peace-1121648815.html

Putting British or Any Other NATO 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Would Snatch War From the Jaws of Peace

Putting British or Any Other NATO 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Would Snatch War From the Jaws of Peace

Russia's demands for "ironclad" guarantees on Ukraine include a firm rejection of NATO "peacekeeping forces" on Ukrainian soil, no matter the "nameplate" the alliance may try to insert them under, Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko has said. What are the uncertainties Russia faces amid peace talks with the US? We asked a top political risk consultant.

“Any so-called 'ironclad' guarantees for Russia will likely come down to one thing: keeping Ukraine out of NATO. That, along with a promise that Western powers will stop meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs, would be the only realistic foundation for any lasting settlement,” foreign affairs analyst, political risk consultant and lawyer Adriel Kasonta explained.“Now, Trump is pushing for a deal with Russia, not out of goodwill, but because he sees China as the bigger threat,” the observer said. "The question is, what happens after him? What stops a future U.S. administration from reversing course once again? If history is anything to go by, Russia has every reason to stay on high alert."NATO ‘Peacekeepers’ in Ukraine: Tripwire for War With Russia"If we're talking about NATO peacekeeping forces, peacekeeping and NATO are actually incompatible things," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Russian media on Sunday."We know the history of NATO, and although they boast very much about being a defensive alliance, the real history of NATO consists of military operations, aggression against unarmed states without justification, just to emphasize once again its hegemony in global and regional affairs," Grushko said.As for the UK, whose government is reportedly prepared to deploy peacekeeping troops of its own to Ukraine "for years," “London is just following Washington’s lead,” the observer said.

