https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/sputnikpro-hosts-session-for-thai-students-and-journalists-1121648414.html

SputnikPro Hosts Session for Thai Students and Journalists

SputnikPro Hosts Session for Thai Students and Journalists

Sputnik International

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group held a webinar on the SputnikPro project for students of Rangsit University and journalists of The States Times Internet portal, which co-organized the event.

2025-03-17T13:08+0000

2025-03-17T13:08+0000

2025-03-17T13:08+0000

world

thailand

russia

bangkok

rossiya segodnya

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/11/1121648231_0:131:2508:1542_1920x0_80_0_0_1773381056603bc2b3f9a2a906dcc55d.jpg

The webinar focused on the future of the media industry, particularly the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism.Participants included Rossiya Segodnya Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, Professor Dr. Suriyasai Katasila, Dean of the College of Social Innovation and Director of the Thai Reform Institute, Anusorn Srikhao, Honorary Dean of the College of Communication Arts at Rangsit University, Wint Sutheerachai, represnting the Thai Energy Ministry and Yevgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand. The session was chair by news anchor Warin Sachdev.Pushkov stressed the importance of initiatives like SputnikPro, which bring together both seasoned media professionals and aspiring journalists to exchange ideas about the evolving media landscape.He highlighted the dual role of AI in modern journalism, offering new opportunities while presenting serious challenges.Katasila echoed those concerns while stressing the growing role of AI in the global and Thai media sectors.Srikhao also underlined AI’s increasing influence in journalism, from drafting articles to selecting headlines.Tomikhin drew attention not only to AI’s potential benefits but also to its risks, particularly in the spread of disinformation and deepfakes.The session was organized with the support of The States Times, a online news agency that signed a cooperation agreement with Rossiya Segodnya in October 2024.Rangsit University, a private institution in Bangkok founded in 1986, ranks among Thailand’s top 25 universities and is listed in the top 150 universities of Southeast Asia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/sputnikpro-expands-ties-with-universities-in-bangladesh-1121544726.html

thailand

russia

bangkok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rossiya segodnya media group, sputnikpro project, rangsit university and journalists of the states times internet portal