SputnikPro Hosts Session for Thai Students and Journalists
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group held a webinar on the SputnikPro project for students of Rangsit University and journalists of The States Times Internet portal, which co-organized the event.
The webinar focused on the future of the media industry, particularly the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism.
The Rossiya Segodnya Media Group held a webinar as part of the SputnikPro project for students of Rangsit University and journalists of The States Times website, which co-organized the event.
The webinar focused on the future of the media industry, particularly the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism.
Participants included Rossiya Segodnya Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, Professor Dr. Suriyasai Katasila, Dean of the College of Social Innovation and Director of the Thai Reform Institute, Anusorn Srikhao, Honorary Dean of the College of Communication Arts at Rangsit University, Wint Sutheerachai, represnting the Thai Energy Ministry and Yevgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand. The session was chair by news anchor Warin Sachdev.
Pushkov stressed the importance of initiatives like SputnikPro,
which bring together both seasoned media professionals and aspiring journalists to exchange ideas about the evolving media landscape.
He highlighted the dual role of AI in modern journalism, offering new opportunities while presenting serious challenges.
"AI presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in spreading fake news, a problem many countries are now facing," Pushkov noted. "If viewed positively, this transition represents progress. However, if unchecked, AI could also undermine journalism as we know it."
Katasila echoed those concerns while stressing the growing role of AI in the global and Thai media sectors.
"Leading news outlets worldwide are integrating AI to process complex data and even generate news content," he said. "This seminar provided a valuable platform for enhancing knowledge and discussing strategies for AI-driven news reporting. It helps journalists better navigate the complexities of AI-powered journalism, both in news production and in how audiences perceive their work."
Srikhao also underlined AI’s increasing influence in journalism, from drafting articles to selecting headlines.
"While editors still oversee content decisions, AI now drives much of the writing and structuring process," Srikhao pointed out.
Tomikhin drew attention not only to AI’s potential benefits but also to its risks, particularly in the spread of disinformation and deepfakes.
"One of the most pressing issues today is the weaponization of information," the diplomat said. "Fake news is no longer just an error; it has become a strategic tool for shaping opinions and distorting geopolitical realities. AI-powered deepfakes can manipulate world leaders’ speeches, alter historical records, and distort current events, potentially leading to serious diplomatic and societal consequences."
The session was organized with the support of The States Times, a online news agency that signed a cooperation agreement with Rossiya Segodnya in October 2024.
Rangsit University, a private institution in Bangkok founded in 1986, ranks among Thailand’s top 25 universities and is listed in the top 150 universities of Southeast Asia.