SputnikPro Expands Ties With Universities in Bangladesh

SputnikPro Expands Ties With Universities in Bangladesh

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster held a new SputnikPro online session with North South University, one of Bangladesh’s biggest private higher education institutions.

During the event, the media group’s Advisor Oleg Dmitriev offered his listeners an insight into the topic of fake news and shared fact-checking tips. He also answered questions from the audience about technology innovation in the media and the way AI affects fake news and their circulation.North South University is a private non-profit educational institution located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It includes several major institutes offering a wide range of degree programs with a special emphasis on facilitating contacts between students and the business community.SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students from journalism schools, communications professionals and media managers. Created and provided by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio, it seeks to promote the sharing of best practices and enable colleagues from various countries to work together. Sputnik’s media managers, as well as prominent Russian experts share their knowledge as part of this project. Its sessions cover journalism in its various aspects, including creating multimedia content, social media, generating traffic for news websites and many other matters. Since 2018, SputnikPro held its offline sessions in 24 countries, as well as videoconferences for over 80 countries, reaching an audience of over 12,700 people.

