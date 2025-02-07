https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/sputnikpro-expands-ties-with-universities-in-bangladesh-1121544726.html
SputnikPro Expands Ties With Universities in Bangladesh
Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster held a new SputnikPro online session with North South University, one of Bangladesh’s biggest private higher education institutions.
During the event, the media group's Advisor Oleg Dmitriev offered his listeners an insight into the topic of fake news and shared fact-checking tips. He also answered questions from the audience about technology innovation in the media and the way AI affects fake news and their circulation.North South University is a private non-profit educational institution located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It includes several major institutes offering a wide range of degree programs with a special emphasis on facilitating contacts between students and the business community.SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students from journalism schools, communications professionals and media managers. Created and provided by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio, it seeks to promote the sharing of best practices and enable colleagues from various countries to work together. Sputnik's media managers, as well as prominent Russian experts share their knowledge as part of this project. Its sessions cover journalism in its various aspects, including creating multimedia content, social media, generating traffic for news websites and many other matters. Since 2018, SputnikPro held its offline sessions in 24 countries, as well as videoconferences for over 80 countries, reaching an audience of over 12,700 people.
During the event, the media group’s Advisor Oleg Dmitriev offered his listeners an insight into the topic of fake news and shared fact-checking tips. He also answered questions from the audience about technology innovation in the media and the way AI affects fake news and their circulation.
“I really enjoyed the conversation with our colleagues from Bangladesh. I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that they are interested in learning more about our country at a time when so much information about Russia, our people and culture is being suppressed or cancelled, and I could see that this was a genuine interest on their behalf,” Oleg Dmitriev said following the workshop.
“Sputnik’s Advisor Oleg Dmitriev held a very important and timely online workshop on fake news for Dhaka’s North South University, with the support of the Russian Embassy to Bangladesh. This was not the first time that Sputnik, the university and the Embassy worked together to hold a videoconference on the topics that matter for those in Bangladesh who aspire to become media professionals. Both faculty members and students have praised this cooperation model,” said Anton Chernov, Councilor of the Russian Embassy to Bangladesh, who took part in the event.
26 November 2024, 05:54 GMT
“Prof. Oleg Dmitriev delivered an engaging and insightful virtual lecture on “How to Verify Information and Identify Fakes,” organized by Sputnik Pro in collaboration with North South University (NSU), Dhaka, Bangladesh. The session, attended by students and faculty members from the Media, Communication, and Journalism Program at NSU, explored critical topics such as fake news, post-truth dynamics, information overload, alternative media, and the reliability of news sources. Prof. Dmitriev provided practical strategies for discerning misinformation and navigating the complexities of modern media landscapes. A dynamic Q&A session followed, addressing topics like misinformation, Western propaganda, and fostering academic collaboration between Russia and Bangladesh. Overall, the workshop was highly instructive and enriched participants with valuable tools for media literacy, ” said Tawfique Haque, Professor of Political Sciences and Sociology, Director of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, North-South University.
North South University is a private non-profit educational institution located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It includes several major institutes offering a wide range of degree programs with a special emphasis on facilitating contacts between students and the business community.
SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students from journalism schools, communications professionals and media managers. Created and provided by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio, it seeks to promote the sharing of best practices and enable colleagues from various countries to work together. Sputnik’s media managers, as well as prominent Russian experts share their knowledge as part of this project. Its sessions cover journalism in its various aspects, including creating multimedia content, social media, generating traffic for news websites and many other matters. Since 2018, SputnikPro held its offline sessions in 24 countries, as well as videoconferences for over 80 countries, reaching an audience of over 12,700 people.