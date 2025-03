https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/technical-teams-from-us-and-russia-to-meet-in-riyadh-in-coming-days--1121651914.html

Technical Teams From US and Russia to Meet in Riyadh in Coming Days

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that he had a conversation with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov regarding an upcoming meeting between US and Russian technical teams in Riyadh.

“I spoke today with my Russian counterpart Yuri Ushakov about [US] President [Donald] Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. We agreed our technical teams would meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia,” Waltz wrote in an X post.

