Putin Praises Friendly Russian-US Negotiations in Riyadh

Putin Praises Friendly Russian-US Negotiations in Riyadh

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had been briefed on the results of talks between Russian and US delegations in Riyadh and gave a positive assessment of the negotiations.

"The assessment is positive," Putin told reporters when asked about the Russian-US talks, adding that the meeting was friendly. The Russian delegation told that from the US side there were those who were open to cooperation, the Russian president added.The purpose and agenda of the conversation at the meeting in Riyadh was to restore trust between Russia and the United States, Putin pointed out.Russia and the United States are working on the issues of economy, energy, space and other areas, Putin said.The Russian president, commenting on Tuesday's meeting between Russia and the US in Riyadh, mentioned that the sides have taken the first step to resume work in various areas of mutual interest, including the Middle East.Putin said that he had been briefed on the results of talks between Russian and US delegations in Riyadh and gave a positive assessment of the negotiations.During the telephone conversation US President Donald Trump said that Washington assumes that negotiations will take place with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said."As for the negotiation process, President Trump told me during a telephone conversation, and I can confirm this, that, of course, the United States assumes that the negotiation process will take place with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine. No one excludes Ukraine from this process," Putin told reporters.Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump has begun to receive objective information."When he [Trump] started receiving information — objective information — he changed his position. This information has changed his approach," Putin said.Russia and the United States in Riyadh have agreed that the work of diplomatic missions will be resumed in normal mode, Putin.The expulsions of diplomats from Washington and Moscow do not lead to anything good, if it continues, only cleaners will be left to work in the embassies, Putin added.Putin said on Wednesday that it is impossible to resolve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing the level of trust."The most important thing here in resolving all pressing issues, including the Ukrainian settlement, is that without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States, it is impossible to resolve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said.Russia has never refused to negotiate on the conflict with Ukraine, Putin added.Kiev's hysteria about the absence of negotiations between Russia and the United States is inappropriate, Putin said."Everyone has probably forgotten, but I remind you that exactly one year from now, in February 2026, the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty expires. Do they [representatives of Ukraine] want to sit here at the negotiating table and mediate between Russia and the United States? Well, probably not. Why get hysterical? Hysteria is inappropriate," Putin told reporters.Russia will inform all its BRICS friends about the results of the US-Russia talks, Russian President said.The recent attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) may result in high energy prices on global markets, Vladimir Putin said.On Monday, the CPC said that its crude oil pumping station in Kropotkinskaya, Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory, had been attacked by drones in the morning. Kropotkinskaya is the company's largest pumping station in Russia. The CPC said the attack was carried out by seven drones packed with metal striking elements in addition to explosives.Soldiers of Russia's 810th military brigade have crossed the Russian border and entered Ukrainian territory, Putin said, adding that Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line.“The latest information, which was reported to me literally an hour ago, is that tonight the fighters of the 810th brigade crossed the border between Russia and Ukraine and entered the territory of the enemy. And our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact,” Putin told reporters.The 810th brigade is fighting in Russia's Kursk Region.

