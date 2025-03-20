https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/us-energy-secretary-says-he-sees-no-problem-with-us-taking-control-of-ukraines-npps-1121653960.html

US Energy Secretary Says He Sees No Problem With US Taking Control of Ukraine’s NPPs

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said that he sees no problem with the possible transfer of control over Ukraine’s nuclear power plants to the United States.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that US ownership of Ukraine’s electrical grid and nuclear power plants would provide the best protection for that infrastructure. He also added that the realization of the initiative will not require US troops on the ground. Later in the day, Wright told reporters that the US government is not yet discussing the transfer of electric and nuclear power plants in Ukraine under Washington's control. Wright noted that currently Trump’s agenda is aimed more at the production of energy resources within the United States itself.

