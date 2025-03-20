https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/what-are-trumps-real-motives-for-seizing-ukraines-energy-1121656480.html
What Are Trump's Real Motives for Seizing Ukraine's Energy?
President Donald Trump’s push to secure control of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure is part of the US strategy to decouple Western Europe, especially Germany, from Russia, argues Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels.
Rather than continue using NATO to keep "America in, Germany down, Russia out," the Trump administration banks on "economic and infrastructure control in Europe, mainly in the energy sector.""The end goal is that Europe will remain steadily linked to the US and not to Russia. However, if any energy-based interaction between Europe and Russia will be envisaged, the US will be the necessary 'link' between them," Raffone explaines.In order to avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia, Trump seeks to establish "sort of a 'civilian-economic interposition presence' Ukraine," which he thinks would be less expensive that providing military support to Ukraine and "more effective vis-a-vis Russia."US Plans to Profit From Europe by Controlling Ukrainian PowerPresident Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Ukraine's energy infrastructure stems from two factors, says political analyst and nuclear energy expert Alexei Anpilogov.First of all, with Ukraine's population and industrial capacity both in decline, domestic energy consumption by the end of the Ukrainian conflict will be low, with no actual reconstruction effort in sight.At the same time, Europe continues its push towards green energy, sacrificing the reliability of power generation for the sake of building more expensive and inefficient wind turbines and solar panels.Therefore, Ukraine's remaining nuclear power plants could become a good source of energy for Europe and a good source of income for the US if it gains control of these facilities.Essentially, the Ukrainian "natives" would be tasked with servicing and maintaining nuclear plants in working order while the US "masters" would simply pocket the profits, Anpilogov explains.He also suggests that the US might want to raise the price of electricity in Ukraine in order to maximize profits. Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants may also be of interest to the US, seeing how they are regarded as "green" by Europe.The acquisition of Ukrainian power plants would have a negligible effect on US control of Europe, Anpilogov says, seeing how Washington's grip in that region is already as firm as it gets.As an example, he points out how the US cut off Europe from the supply of cheap Russian gas by allegedly blowing up the Nord Stream. With Poland refusing to transport Russian gas to the rest of Europe, the latter is now forced to pay extra either for US LNG or Russian gas shipped via Turkiye.
Rather than continue using NATO to keep “America in, Germany down, Russia out,” the Trump administration banks on “economic and infrastructure control in Europe, mainly in the energy sector.”
“The end goal is that Europe will remain steadily linked to the US and not to Russia. However, if any energy-based interaction between Europe and Russia will be envisaged, the US will be the necessary 'link' between them,” Raffone explaines.
In order to avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia, Trump seeks to establish “sort of a ‘civilian-economic interposition presence’ Ukraine,” which he thinks would be less expensive that providing military support to Ukraine and “more effective vis-a-vis Russia.”
“It means that if the US owns or controls certain civilian infrastructures of Ukraine, deploying investments and personnel for their functioning and exploitation, it is de facto a strong deterrent for Russia to attack them militarily and at the same time guarantees that Russia does not take control of them,” Raffone elaborates.
US Plans to Profit From Europe by Controlling Ukrainian Power
President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Ukraine’s energy infrastructure stems from two factors, says political analyst and nuclear energy expert Alexei Anpilogov.
First of all, with Ukraine’s population and industrial capacity both in decline, domestic energy consumption by the end of the Ukrainian conflict will be low, with no actual reconstruction effort in sight.
At the same time, Europe continues its push towards green energy, sacrificing the reliability of power generation for the sake of building more expensive and inefficient wind turbines and solar panels.
Therefore, Ukraine’s remaining nuclear power plants could become a good source of energy for Europe and a good source of income for the US if it gains control of these facilities.
Essentially, the Ukrainian “natives” would be tasked with servicing and maintaining nuclear plants in working order while the US “masters” would simply pocket the profits, Anpilogov explains.
He also suggests that the US might want to raise the price of electricity in Ukraine in order to maximize profits. Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants may also be of interest to the US, seeing how they are regarded as “green” by Europe.
The acquisition of Ukrainian power plants would have a negligible effect on US control of Europe, Anpilogov says, seeing how Washington’s grip in that region is already as firm as it gets.
As an example, he points out how the US cut off Europe from the supply of cheap Russian gas by allegedly blowing up the Nord Stream. With Poland refusing to transport Russian gas to the rest of Europe, the latter is now forced to pay extra either for US LNG or Russian gas shipped via Turkiye.