https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/8-us-secretaries-of-state-one-lavrov-a-legacy-of-diplomacy-1121662327.html
8 US Secretaries of State, One Lavrov: A Legacy of Diplomacy
8 US Secretaries of State, One Lavrov: A Legacy of Diplomacy
Sputnik International
Russia’s diplomacy chief, Sergey Lavrov has had to deal with eight US secretaries of state, impressing almost all of them. Let’s have a glimpse at his track record with US diplomats.
2025-03-21T13:38+0000
2025-03-21T13:38+0000
2025-03-21T13:38+0000
world
sergey lavrov
colin powell
rex tillerson
condoleezza rice
hillary clinton
john kerry
mike pompeo
antony blinken
marco rubio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121662452_0:58:1024:634_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae3b50d058c08505459c0e99c87dbff.jpg
LAVROV AND COLIN POWELL (2004-2005) Lavrov’s encounters with US foreign policy began with George W. Bush's trusted lieutenant, Colin Powell. Lavrov and Powell discussed global security, focusing on NATO's eastward expansion and the US invasion of Iraq, which Russia opposed.LAVROV AND CONDOLEEZZA RICE (2005-2009) Working with Condoleezza Rice, Lavrov continued to address Russia's concerns, frequently clashing with his counterpart over NATO expansion. Nevertheless, Rice respected Lavrov's negotiation skills, and Russia's top diplomat always.LAVROV AND HILLARY CLINTON (2009-2013) Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state was marked by an attempt to revive Russia-US relations, highlighted by the famous "reset button" episode. However, the US's involvement in ousting Muamar Gaddafi was a move that Russia strongly criticized.LAVROV AND JOHN KERRY (2013-2017) Lavrov and Kerry often had prolonged talks and exchanged jokes. Despite tensions between Russia and the US, they frequently cooperated on Syria, with Kerry even calling Lavrov "my friend Sergey Lavrov."LAVROV AND REX TILLERSON (2017-2018) Lavrov worked with Tillerson when Russia-US relations were "at a low point," worsened by Tillerson's lack of foreign policy experience. Lavrov recalled Tillerson's desire to quickly resolve Middle East conflicts and his talk of a "deal of the century" for the region.LAVROV AND MIKE POMPEO (2018-2021) Lavrov and Pompeo often clashed over the Ukrainian issue; nevertheless, the US secretary of state valued Russia's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula. "We should have a better relationship," he said in 2019.LAVROV AND ANTONY BLINKEN (2021-2025) Lavrov and Blinken rarely communicated directly. However, despite disagreements on various issues, Blinken attended Lavrov's speech at the G20, despite open opposition from the US.LAVROV AND MARCO RUBIO (2025- ) Lavrov met with the newly appointed secretary of state this February in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed a possible settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It remains to be seen how effective their partnership will be.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121662452_52:0:972:690_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c0ccef77efd08a1c4449549e9547c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, sergey lavrov blinken, lavrov powell, lavrov rice, lavrov clinton, lavrov pompeo, russia-us foreign policy, us secretaries of state
russia-nato showdown, sergey lavrov blinken, lavrov powell, lavrov rice, lavrov clinton, lavrov pompeo, russia-us foreign policy, us secretaries of state
8 US Secretaries of State, One Lavrov: A Legacy of Diplomacy
Russia’s diplomacy chief, Sergey Lavrov has had to deal with eight US secretaries of state, impressing almost all of them. Let’s have a glimpse at his track record with US diplomats.
LAVROV AND COLIN POWELL (2004-2005) Lavrov’s encounters
with US foreign policy began with George W. Bush's trusted lieutenant, Colin Powell. Lavrov and Powell discussed global security, focusing on NATO's eastward expansion and the US invasion of Iraq, which Russia opposed.
LAVROV AND CONDOLEEZZA RICE (2005-2009) Working with Condoleezza Rice, Lavrov continued to address Russia's concerns, frequently clashing with his counterpart over NATO expansion. Nevertheless, Rice respected Lavrov's negotiation skills
, and Russia's top diplomat always.
LAVROV AND HILLARY CLINTON (2009-2013) Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state was marked by an attempt to revive Russia-US relations, highlighted by the famous "reset button" episode. However, the US's involvement in ousting Muamar Gaddafi was a move that Russia strongly criticized.
LAVROV AND JOHN KERRY (2013-2017) Lavrov and Kerry often had prolonged talks and exchanged jokes. Despite tensions between Russia and the US, they frequently cooperated on Syria, with Kerry even calling Lavrov "my friend Sergey Lavrov."
LAVROV AND REX TILLERSON (2017-2018) Lavrov worked with Tillerson when Russia-US relations were "at a low point," worsened by Tillerson's lack of foreign policy experience. Lavrov recalled Tillerson's desire to quickly resolve Middle East conflicts and his talk of a "deal of the century" for the region.
LAVROV AND MIKE POMPEO (2018-2021) Lavrov and Pompeo often clashed over the Ukrainian issue; nevertheless, the US secretary of state valued Russia's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula. "We should have a better relationship," he said in 2019.
LAVROV AND ANTONY BLINKEN (2021-2025) Lavrov and Blinken rarely communicated directly. However, despite disagreements on various issues, Blinken attended Lavrov's speech at the G20, despite open opposition from the US.
LAVROV AND MARCO RUBIO (2025- ) Lavrov met with the newly appointed secretary of state this February in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed a possible settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It remains to be seen how effective their partnership will be.