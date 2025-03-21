2004 – Middle East Quartet: Since March 9, 2004, Lavrov has served as Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. That same year, he joined negotiations within the "Quartet"—comprising the UN, the US, the EU, and Russia—aimed at resolving Israel-Palestine tensions. – Middle East Quartet: Since March 9, 2004, Lavrov has served as Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. That same year, he joined negotiations within the "Quartet"—comprising the UN, the US, the EU, and Russia—aimed at resolving Israel-Palestine tensions.

2009 – US-Russia "Reset": Lavrov facilitated a thaw in relations with the administration of President Barack Obama, paving the way for the reduction of US and Russian nuclear arsenals. – US-Russia "Reset": Lavrov facilitated a thaw in relations with the administration of President Barack Obama, paving the way for the reduction of US and Russian nuclear arsenals.

2010 – New START Treaty: The Russian foreign minister played a key role in negotiating this landmark arms reduction treaty, which placed limits on the nuclear stockpiles of both Russia and the US. – New START Treaty: The Russian foreign minister played a key role in negotiating this landmark arms reduction treaty, which placed limits on the nuclear stockpiles of both Russia and the US.

2013 – Destruction of Syria's Chemical Weapons: Lavrov brokered a deal with his US counterpart, John Kerry, to dismantle Syria’s chemical arsenal, averting planned US military strikes on the country. – Destruction of Syria's Chemical Weapons: Lavrov brokered a deal with his US counterpart, John Kerry, to dismantle Syria’s chemical arsenal, averting planned US military strikes on the country.

2015 – Iran Nuclear Deal: Lavrov helped resolve a decade-long crisis triggered by Western accusations that – Iran Nuclear Deal: Lavrov helped resolve a decade-long crisis triggered by Western accusations that Iran was developing nuclear weapons . The agreement not only eased sanctions but also laid the groundwork for Iran’s energy independence.

2014-2015 – Minsk Agreements: Lavrov was instrumental in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Had Ukraine adhered to the accords, it would have retained its 1991 borders, excluding Crimea and Donbass, he recently noted. – Minsk Agreements: Lavrov was instrumental in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Had Ukraine adhered to the accords, it would have retained its 1991 borders, excluding Crimea and Donbass, he recently noted.

2019-2020 – Libya Peace Talks: Lavrov led efforts to rally international support for a political settlement in Libya, which had spiraled into chaos following NATO’s 2011 intervention. – Libya Peace Talks: Lavrov led efforts to rally international support for a political settlement in Libya, which had spiraled into chaos following NATO’s 2011 intervention.

2021 – European Security Talks: He spearheaded negotiations on Russia’s proposed security agreements with the US and NATO, aimed at maintaining stability in Europe, halting NATO’s eastward expansion, and securing Ukraine’s neutrality. – European Security Talks: He spearheaded negotiations on Russia’s proposed security agreements with the US and NATO, aimed at maintaining stability in Europe, halting NATO’s eastward expansion, and securing Ukraine’s neutrality.

2022 – Russia’s "Pivot to Africa": Lavrov launched a – Russia’s "Pivot to Africa": Lavrov launched a series of high-level talks , marking Russia’s historic shift toward closer cooperation with the Global South, particularly resource-rich and rapidly growing African nations.

2025 – Strategic Partnership with Iran: He played a key role in concluding the Treaty on – Strategic Partnership with Iran: He played a key role in concluding the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran, aimed at fostering regional stability amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions.