https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/europes-military-industry-suffers-from-lack-of-raw-material-amid-drive-to-arm-ukraine-1121660993.html

Europe's Military Industry Suffers From Lack of Raw Material Amid Drive to Arm Ukraine

Europe's Military Industry Suffers From Lack of Raw Material Amid Drive to Arm Ukraine

Sputnik International

Only “a handful” of companies exist in Europe that make nitrocellulose, a vital ingredient for the propellant used in shells, Bloomberg laments.

2025-03-21T11:01+0000

2025-03-21T11:01+0000

2025-03-21T11:01+0000

world

european union (eu)

rheinmetall

tnt

munitions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118280284_3:0:3000:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_6624bea35fc0a465c55dcf9dd4fede80.jpg

The situation with explosives is no better, as the EU currently has only one “major TNT factory serving local production,” while the producers of “alternative agents” used in plastic explosives are “overwhelmed.”The fact that the world’s largest producer of cotton, from which nitrocellulose is made, is China also does not sit well with the EU.And while Germany’s top arms manufacturer Rheinmetall seeks to increase its gunpowder output by over 50% by 2028, this “won’t be enough,” the media outlet claims.News of this development come as Europe stubbornly struggles to prolong the Ukrainian conflict by funneling arms and munitions to Ukraine’s military.Last month, the EU sought to ship about 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine and when that scheme failed, set its sights on procuring €5 billion (about $5.41 billion) worth of ammunition for Ukrainian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/eu-is-delusional-if-it-hopes-to-fill-ukraine-void-without-us-muscle--analyst-1121611197.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe munitions production, nitrocellulose europe, eu military aid to ukraine