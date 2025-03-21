International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/europes-military-industry-suffers-from-lack-of-raw-material-amid-drive-to-arm-ukraine-1121660993.html
Europe's Military Industry Suffers From Lack of Raw Material Amid Drive to Arm Ukraine
Europe's Military Industry Suffers From Lack of Raw Material Amid Drive to Arm Ukraine
Sputnik International
Only “a handful” of companies exist in Europe that make nitrocellulose, a vital ingredient for the propellant used in shells, Bloomberg laments.
2025-03-21T11:01+0000
2025-03-21T11:01+0000
world
european union (eu)
rheinmetall
tnt
munitions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118280284_3:0:3000:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_6624bea35fc0a465c55dcf9dd4fede80.jpg
The situation with explosives is no better, as the EU currently has only one “major TNT factory serving local production,” while the producers of “alternative agents” used in plastic explosives are “overwhelmed.”The fact that the world’s largest producer of cotton, from which nitrocellulose is made, is China also does not sit well with the EU.And while Germany’s top arms manufacturer Rheinmetall seeks to increase its gunpowder output by over 50% by 2028, this “won’t be enough,” the media outlet claims.News of this development come as Europe stubbornly struggles to prolong the Ukrainian conflict by funneling arms and munitions to Ukraine’s military.Last month, the EU sought to ship about 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine and when that scheme failed, set its sights on procuring €5 billion (about $5.41 billion) worth of ammunition for Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/eu-is-delusional-if-it-hopes-to-fill-ukraine-void-without-us-muscle--analyst-1121611197.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118280284_752:0:3000:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_ac3dc953ca7d38b8da10efb963a74129.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe munitions production, nitrocellulose europe, eu military aid to ukraine
europe munitions production, nitrocellulose europe, eu military aid to ukraine

Europe's Military Industry Suffers From Lack of Raw Material Amid Drive to Arm Ukraine

11:01 GMT 21.03.2025
© AP PhotoA block of TNT
A block of TNT - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Only “a handful” of companies exist in Europe that make nitrocellulose, a vital ingredient for the propellant used in shells, Bloomberg laments.
The situation with explosives is no better, as the EU currently has only one “major TNT factory serving local production,” while the producers of “alternative agents” used in plastic explosives are “overwhelmed.”
The fact that the world’s largest producer of cotton, from which nitrocellulose is made, is China also does not sit well with the EU.
And while Germany’s top arms manufacturer Rheinmetall seeks to increase its gunpowder output by over 50% by 2028, this “won’t be enough,” the media outlet claims.
News of this development come as Europe stubbornly struggles to prolong the Ukrainian conflict by funneling arms and munitions to Ukraine’s military.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the podium after addressing a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2025
Analysis
EU is Delusional if It Hopes to Fill Ukraine Void Without US Muscle – Analyst
1 March, 13:15 GMT
Last month, the EU sought to ship about 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine and when that scheme failed, set its sights on procuring €5 billion (about $5.41 billion) worth of ammunition for Ukrainian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала