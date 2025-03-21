International
The Russian top diplomat receives high praise from social media influencers and bloggers for his professionalism, diplomatic finesse, charisma, and sharp wit.
Earlier, Lavrov gave an interview to Tucker Carlson, which garnered 7.6 million views. "If only we had a Secretary of State like him," wrote impressed American users. Other comments included:
From Lavrov to LOVErov: Social media can’t get enough of Russia’s top diplomat

11:22 GMT 21.03.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
The Russian top diplomat receives high praise from social media influencers and bloggers for his professionalism, diplomatic finesse, charisma, and sharp wit.
"This is what competent leadership looks like," tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk, commenting on Lavrov's arrival in Riyadh for high-level talks with the US on February 18.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today’s efforts to boost US relations paid off, marking a successful first round... The adults are back in charge," echoed media influencer Ian Miles Cheong.
Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor highlighted Lavrov's steadfast commitment to Russia’s national interests: "Lavrov and Putin have made it very clear there will be no Korean-style outcome to [the Ukraine conflict]," he tweeted on January 19. "They want their country to be secure."
Earlier, Lavrov gave an interview to Tucker Carlson, which garnered 7.6 million views. "If only we had a Secretary of State like him," wrote impressed American users. Other comments included:
"Millions of people are about to realize Lavrov is intelligent, pragmatic, and that Russia is not so different from us," tweeted influencer Clandestine.
"A great, intense, and informative talk by Lavrov. A stark contrast to American politicians, who offer nothing but bombastic hot air," noted Carl Zha.
"Note how diplomatic Lavrov is. He still praises the US and Americans," influencer S.L. Kanthan remarked on X, referring to the current chill in US-Russian relations.
"Lavrov, even in a second language, makes 10 times more sense as a diplomat than [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken," tweeted Quetzalcoatl.
"Great interview. Whether you like the Russians or not, this man just sat down and gave real answers," wrote X user Damon Zumbroegel.
"Lavrov is a genius. By far the Nestor of diplomacy worldwide. Congrats on this critical interview," noted Panagiotis G. Pavlos, an X user from Norway.
