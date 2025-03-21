https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/globalists-seek-to-kill-europes-future-competitiveness-through-exorbitant-military-expenses-1121663498.html

Globalists Seek to Kill Europe's 'Future Competitiveness' Through Exorbitant Military Expenses

Globalists Seek to Kill Europe's 'Future Competitiveness' Through Exorbitant Military Expenses

German geopolitical analyst and AfD MP Dr. Rainer Rothfuss tells Sputnik that European countries today find themselves pressured by globalists and defense industry lobbyists pushing to ramp up military spending even as Trump in the US is doing the exact opposite.

Commenting on this development, German geopolitical analyst and AfD MP Dr. Rainer Rothfuss tells Sputnik that European countries today find themselves pressured by globalists and defense industry lobbyists pushing to ramp up military spending even as Trump in the US is doing the exact opposite.Just as countries in the northern hemisphere have an opportunity to lower defense spending, “the globalists groups and lobbyist groups lobbying for defense industry interests have found the European countries where most pressure can be exerted where most successfully arms sales can still be increased.”This situation, Dr. Rothfuss explains, does not bode well for Europe’s “future competitiveness” because European powers need to spend more on education, research, development and civil infrastructure instead of military pursuits.He also points out that the “globalists” currently spurring Europe to ramp up defense expenses are the ones who “lost control over the United States through the election of Trump.”

